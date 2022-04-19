Wiseman, Claude Gray
May 30, 1940 - April 17, 2022
YADKINVILLE - Mr. Claude Gray Wiseman, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born May 30, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Clyde Hauser and Goldie Carter Wiseman. "Claudie Gray," as he was lovingly known, retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Archer Plant 604 in 1992 with nearly 34 years of service. He was a life-long, faithful member of Union Cross Friends Church, where he served the church in various capacities including Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Church Clerk, Choir Member, and as an Elder. He was a member of the Fall Creek Fire Department Traffic Patrol for several years, was appointed to the Yadkin County Board of Elections on July 1, 1989 and served for the past 33 years. Mr. Wiseman enjoyed spending time with his family, loved his breakfast buddies at Boonville Restaurant and Ace's Restaurant, and enjoyed talking with his numerous friends and extended church family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Eugene Wiseman, Howard W. Wiseman, Sr., Thad Asbury Wiseman; his sister-in-law, Olga Wiseman; niece, Mary Ann W. Lockamy; and nephews, Dwight Dale Wiseman, Howard W. Wiseman, Jr. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Peggy Reece Wiseman, of the home; his daughter, Jennifer Ann Wiseman; son, Johnny Gray Wiseman; 2 nieces, Rachel W. Newsome, Susie W. Cleveland; nephew, Dwayne (Emily) Wiseman; and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger, Rev. Brady Morrison, Rev. Bobby Choplin, and Assoc. Pastor Jared Warden. Interment will follow in the Union Cross Friends Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials may be made to Union Cross Friends Cemetery Upkeep Fund, c/o Kathy Sharpe, Treasurer, 2533 Union Cross Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. To view the live stream of the service or submit online condolences, please visit www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.