As i growed up in the Union Cross Friends Church everytime i go to church with my mawmaw Josie or pop james mr wiseman be there he give me a big smell and ask little lady where is your beautiful smile and i give him a big one and mr wiseman would always send me a birthday card every birthday i can remember he will be missed and he always come down my mawmaw house every fall for the rocket rd yard sale and eat breakfast with us before yardsale start and buy brownies and rice Krispies from me good old memories

Kodi Reece Friend April 18, 2022