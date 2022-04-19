Menu
Claude Gray Wiseman
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Wiseman, Claude Gray

May 30, 1940 - April 17, 2022

YADKINVILLE - Mr. Claude Gray Wiseman, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born May 30, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Clyde Hauser and Goldie Carter Wiseman. "Claudie Gray," as he was lovingly known, retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Archer Plant 604 in 1992 with nearly 34 years of service. He was a life-long, faithful member of Union Cross Friends Church, where he served the church in various capacities including Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Church Clerk, Choir Member, and as an Elder. He was a member of the Fall Creek Fire Department Traffic Patrol for several years, was appointed to the Yadkin County Board of Elections on July 1, 1989 and served for the past 33 years. Mr. Wiseman enjoyed spending time with his family, loved his breakfast buddies at Boonville Restaurant and Ace's Restaurant, and enjoyed talking with his numerous friends and extended church family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Eugene Wiseman, Howard W. Wiseman, Sr., Thad Asbury Wiseman; his sister-in-law, Olga Wiseman; niece, Mary Ann W. Lockamy; and nephews, Dwight Dale Wiseman, Howard W. Wiseman, Jr. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Peggy Reece Wiseman, of the home; his daughter, Jennifer Ann Wiseman; son, Johnny Gray Wiseman; 2 nieces, Rachel W. Newsome, Susie W. Cleveland; nephew, Dwayne (Emily) Wiseman; and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger, Rev. Brady Morrison, Rev. Bobby Choplin, and Assoc. Pastor Jared Warden. Interment will follow in the Union Cross Friends Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials may be made to Union Cross Friends Cemetery Upkeep Fund, c/o Kathy Sharpe, Treasurer, 2533 Union Cross Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. To view the live stream of the service or submit online condolences, please visit www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.
Peggy, Jenn & Johnny, you know how much we loved Claudie, and how much we love you guys. I am keeping you all in my prayers!
Karen Freeman
Friend
April 18, 2022
Peggy and the Wiseman family. Claude was a true gentleman. I enjoyed serving with him on the Yadkin County Board of Elections. He will be truly missed. He was always knowledgeable, polite, and well respected. I am so sorry for your loss and our loss too. Larry Vestal
Larry Vestal
Friend
April 18, 2022
Soooo very sorry to hear of your loss. Peggy, Jennifer and Johnny and the rest of the family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if you need anything. Love Carol & Cleve Anders
Carol Anders
Friend
April 18, 2022
As i growed up in the Union Cross Friends Church everytime i go to church with my mawmaw Josie or pop james mr wiseman be there he give me a big smell and ask little lady where is your beautiful smile and i give him a big one and mr wiseman would always send me a birthday card every birthday i can remember he will be missed and he always come down my mawmaw house every fall for the rocket rd yard sale and eat breakfast with us before yardsale start and buy brownies and rice Krispies from me good old memories
Kodi Reece
Friend
April 18, 2022
Peggy, Jennifer and Johnny, you all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I thought a lot of Claude Gray. He was a good man
Robin Matthews Hall
Family
April 18, 2022
Darlene Adams
Friend
April 18, 2022
So sorry to hear about your loss and praying for your family during this difficult time.
With our Prayers and Love, Jay, Angie & Jacob Brendle
Angie Brendle
Friend
April 18, 2022
So sad to hear this. He was a fine man. Always enjoyed talking with him at our family gatherings. Love and prayers to you all.♡♡♡
Shirley Reece
Family
April 18, 2022
Aunt Peggy, Jennifer and Johnny,
Uncle Claude Gray was very special to us and to so many people. We love you.
Andy and Debbie
Debbie Hennings
Family
April 18, 2022
