Clay Whitaker Denny Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Surry High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Denny, Jr., Clay Whitaker

June 3, 1952 - June 1, 2021

Mr. Clay Whitaker Denny, Jr., 68, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday evening, June 1, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Denny was born June 3, 1952, in Forsyth County, the youngest of three children born to the late Clay Whitaker Denny, Sr. and Madge Covington Denny. Clay graduated from East Surry High School in 1970. Then he worked at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring with more than 30 years of service, and he served our country in the United States Army Reserves for a number of years. Clay was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain and attended Bannertown Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and he truly enjoyed the fellowship of his golfing buddies, especially taking trips to the beach to play golf. Additionally, Clay was an outdoorsman and an avid deer hunter. His family and friends will fondly remember him most by his young-at-heart personality and fun spirit. He is survived by his wife, Kim Hiatt Denny of the home; his children, Cortni Lauren "Cori" Miller and her husband, Matthew James "Matt" Miller, of Greensboro, and William Russell "Will" Shelton and Addison Louise "Addie" Shelton, both of the home; two grandchildren, Maxwell James Miller and Taylor Victoria Miller, both of Greensboro; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Billie Lynn and Jerry Needham of Geneva, IL, and Victoria Jane Denny of Pilot Mountain; his father-in-law, Bill Hiatt of Mount Airy; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Melissa Hiatt of Mount Airy; and his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Needham, Jake and Erin Hiatt, Scarlett and Mark Vogler, and Rachel Hiatt. In addition to his parents, Mr. Denny was preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Needham; and his mother-in-law, Jo Anne Hiatt. A service of worship and celebration of Clay's life will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Bannertown Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mickey Cogdill officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 until 2:00 PM at the church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bannertown Baptist Church
1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, NC
Jun
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Bannertown Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace, Will miss you always
Carolyn Harris
Friend
June 6, 2021
Clay was a nice man. He and I would deer hunt and he was never far away if I needed him. He was a generous and caring person. He has left this world as we see it , much too soon and will be missed.
Terry King
Friend
June 3, 2021
Rest In Peace Clay..... May God Bless the Family During This Time......
James Hayes
Friend
June 3, 2021
I had the honor of with Clay at RJR. I respected his work ethic, dedication, and concern for his co-workers. My condolences to his family
Robin Wilson
Work
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results