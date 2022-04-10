Laskus, Clayton



October 3, 2004 - March 22, 2022



Born Clayton Douglas Zachary Gibson, he entered Joseph and Michele Laskus' lives at the age of seven. He was full of energy and questions, testing boundaries, and had a smile that could light up the room. His adoption was finalized when he was ten, but he was a Laskus long before then in our hearts.



Clayton liked to play basketball and lift weights. He enjoyed fishing, swimming in the ocean, and being outside too. He was loyal to his friends, even when it got him in trouble. He was intelligent and funny.



He attended Forbush High School and, briefly, Yadkin Success Academy. During his junior year, the staff at FHS was diligent in encouraging Clayton to stay in school and providing a path for that numerous times. We would particularly like to thank Mr. Key and Mr. Swaim for their efforts and heart for our son.



He is survived by biological and adoptive family members who love him and grieve his loss, including his older siblings, Maidelin, Harold, Alexsander and Markus, and his younger brother, Christopher.



We would like to thank the Yadkin County Sheriff's Department for their professionalism and support to our family during this very difficult time. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.



We will deeply miss Clayton. It's still hard to talk about him in the past tense, and we find ourselves wondering when he'll call or text us. Our heart's desire is that good and light come out of this very dark situation – we don't know 100% what that will look like, but encourage those struggling with substance abuse to pray to a Heavenly Father who loves you unconditionally, reach out to your family and form a support system, and seek treatment.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Laskus family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 10, 2022.