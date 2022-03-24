Berrier, Clint Morris
July 8, 1963 - March 20, 2022
How's your Bible study going? This was a question Clint frequently used to begin conversations to spread the name of Jesus to all he met. His heart for Jesus compelled him to make sure people were growing in their faith. On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Clint Morris Berrier, 58, went to be with the Lord he loved. An avid outdoorsman, hunter and farmer, Clint embraced nature and all God's creatures. He was also a student of God's Word (KJV!) and his thirst for understanding made him ever inquisitive and not afraid to tackle the difficult questions. Clint loved his family dearly and cherished his roles as father, son, nephew, brother, cousin, and uncle. Clint was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church and a graduate of North Davidson High School. His varied interests extended into his work. People in the community may remember Clint as their school bus driver from years ago, his work at Owens-Illinois, as the co-owner of Little Richards BBQ in Wallburg or driving a truck for Swift Transportation. Whenever or wherever you encountered Clint, he made a lasting impression on all he met. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, WS. The family will receive guests at the home of Richard and April Berrier after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
