Thomas, Clinton L.
July 22, 1947 - September 8, 2021
Clinton L. Thomas, 74, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Clinton was born in Missouri to the late Reva and Howard Thomas on July 22, 1947. He retired from Star Paper Tube and loved fishing and watching NASCAR.
Clinton was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyle (Sue) Beavers, Kenneth (Deroda) Thomas, and Bill Beavers; two sisters, Evelynn Wagoner and Elene (Norman) Mitchell; and son, Butch (Susan) Weidner. He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy M. Thomas; son, Todd (Paula) Weidner; three grandchildren, Michael (Jan) Weidner Jr., Joshua Weidner, and Sarah Weidner; great-granddaughter, Madison L. Weidner; and two brothers, Alvin (Joyce) Beavers and Charles Beavers. The family will have a private service. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral Home
2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.