Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clinton L. Thomas
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Thomas, Clinton L.

July 22, 1947 - September 8, 2021

Clinton L. Thomas, 74, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Clinton was born in Missouri to the late Reva and Howard Thomas on July 22, 1947. He retired from Star Paper Tube and loved fishing and watching NASCAR.

Clinton was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyle (Sue) Beavers, Kenneth (Deroda) Thomas, and Bill Beavers; two sisters, Evelynn Wagoner and Elene (Norman) Mitchell; and son, Butch (Susan) Weidner. He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy M. Thomas; son, Todd (Paula) Weidner; three grandchildren, Michael (Jan) Weidner Jr., Joshua Weidner, and Sarah Weidner; great-granddaughter, Madison L. Weidner; and two brothers, Alvin (Joyce) Beavers and Charles Beavers. The family will have a private service. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral Home

2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.