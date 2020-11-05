Disher, Clyde Walter "Sonny"



Clyde Walter "Sonny" Disher, 71, of Asheville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020.



He was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 30, 1948, to Clyde W. Disher and Mattie Edwards Disher.



Sonny was preceded in death by his sister, Vicky Wooten, his father, Clyde W. Disher, and step-father, Raymond Compton.



He is survived by his mother, Mattie Compton of Winston-Salem, his loving wife of 41 years, Karen Disher, three daughters, Airley Ferrell of Swannanoa, Michelle Disher Robertson (Mike) of Winston-Salem, Sara Disher Ratliff (Josh) of Fairview; along with twelve grandchildren: Hannah, Luke, Zachary, Jacob, Chase, Kaiden, Tate, Aaron, Jace, and Landry.



Sonny served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He was a member of the 503rd Admin Company, 3rd Armored Division. While in service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Marksmen M-14 award, and the National Defense Service Medal.



Throughout his career in retail, he cultivated lifelong friendships, from his early days at Brendle's, a short period at Lowes, to his time at Dollar Tree from which he retired in 2014. He was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Asheville.



Sonny always enjoyed spending time with his large family and friends. He was always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed playing golf and working outside. He will be missed tremendously.



The family held a visitation at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Service immediately followed.



A private burial for the family was held Thursday, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Missions Outreach Fund.



