Buchanan, Coby Lee
May 20, 1997 - January 4, 2022
Kernersville - Mr. Coby Lee Buchanan, 24, resident of Kernersville, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home. He was born May 20, 1997 in Catawba County and graduated from East Forsyth High School in 2015. Coby was an outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, camping and participating in some drift racing. His career included working at TSS, keeping our roads safe.
Coby is survived by his mother, Linda Morgan and dad, Johnny Morgan; sister, Denise Stewart; half-brothers, Jessie Greer and Justin Greer; along with many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2021 in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Reverend Dr. Eric Peacock officiating. The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 8, 2022.