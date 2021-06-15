Leak, Colleen



May 16, 1933 - June 7, 2021



Ms. Colleen M. Leak, 88, was born May 16, 1933 in Buncombe County, N.C. to the late Sherman and Vessie Greene. She departed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021. Colleen was a faithful member of the Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro, N.C., where Dr. Nicholas Glenn is the minister. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Douthit Funeral Home. Family visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Specialty Park Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.