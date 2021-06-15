Menu
Colleen Leak
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Leak, Colleen

May 16, 1933 - June 7, 2021

Ms. Colleen M. Leak, 88, was born May 16, 1933 in Buncombe County, N.C. to the late Sherman and Vessie Greene. She departed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021. Colleen was a faithful member of the Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro, N.C., where Dr. Nicholas Glenn is the minister. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Douthit Funeral Home. Family visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's.

Douthit Funeral Services

515 Specialty Park Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit Funeral Home
NC
Jun
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Douthit Funeral Home
NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Douthit Funeral Home
NC
