Colleen Sink Reed
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reed, Colleen Sink

April 23, 1933 - June 30, 2021

Colleen Sink Reed, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was the daughter of Hubert F. Sink and Bertha L. Sink, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Lewisville High School and was employed as a secretary before joining her husband Ray, in the Army. After returning, she resumed her career for several years. Subsequently she opened and operated the Second Home Daycare for over 20 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond Reed of the home; daughter, Robyn Bowman (Steve); son, Danny Reed (Anita Harrison); grandchildren, Whitney Stefano (Nick), Harper, Harrison and great grandchildren, Nicholas, and Aria. She is also survived by a brother, Bud Sink (Jean) and sister, Kay Bush (Johnny). A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes monetary gifts in Colleen's honor to the Food Pantry of Rosemont Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service at Rosemont Baptist Church, 415 West Clemmonsville, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www. Hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So many memories of life at the Reed home as a child and teenager. Colleen was always such a gracious hostess and we always loved going there. Her laugh and smile could fill a room and I can still hear her giggling. She will be missed by all until we meet again. Love and prayers for you all.
Tracie Spencer Cook
July 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Colleen´s passing. We spent many wonderful years at Rosemont Baptist Church together. She was beautiful inside and out. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Tammy Dixon Moraska
Friend
July 4, 2021
