Reed, Colleen Sink
April 23, 1933 - June 30, 2021
Colleen Sink Reed, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was the daughter of Hubert F. Sink and Bertha L. Sink, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Lewisville High School and was employed as a secretary before joining her husband Ray, in the Army. After returning, she resumed her career for several years. Subsequently she opened and operated the Second Home Daycare for over 20 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond Reed of the home; daughter, Robyn Bowman (Steve); son, Danny Reed (Anita Harrison); grandchildren, Whitney Stefano (Nick), Harper, Harrison and great grandchildren, Nicholas, and Aria. She is also survived by a brother, Bud Sink (Jean) and sister, Kay Bush (Johnny). A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes monetary gifts in Colleen's honor to the Food Pantry of Rosemont Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service at Rosemont Baptist Church, 415 West Clemmonsville, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www. Hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.