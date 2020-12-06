Church, Connie Martin



October 30, 1934 - November 28, 2020



Connie Martin Church, 86, of Marietta Georgia died peacefully Saturday, November 28th 2020 of age related illnesses.



Connie was born in Winston-Salem to Glenn Martin and Dorothy Martin Sprinkle. In her formative years, her grandmother, Addie Jones, was a large influence in her life. She met the love of her life, Clifton Franklin Church on a blind date. On September 12, 1959 they were joined in marriage.



Connie and Cliff were very active at Mt Tabor Methodist Church, their children's activities and Wake Forest sports.



On December 3, 1981 her life changed with the loss of her beloved husband to cancer. From there, Connie began working as a realtor with Coldwell Banker and with The March of Dimes. Later in life, she moved to Marietta in 2000 where she joined Mt Bethel UMC as an active member of the book club and the Contemporary Sunday school class.



She spent the last 3 ½ years of her life at Arbor Terrace of East Cobb loved and cared for every day by a group of amazing caregivers.



Connie is survived by her three children and their spouses: Cris Church Price (Hank), Catherine Church Gilbertson (Geoff) and Craig Church (Julie). Eight grandchildren: Taylor (Sarah) and Cliff Price, Davis and Cole Gilbertson, Emily, Allie, Lilly and Andrew Church and one great-grandchild James Price, her three sisters: Deanna Jester (Ronald), Janis Burgess and Cindy Griffith (Bruce) and beloved nieces and nephews. Also, while not related by blood, Erin Buchanan and family who were loved by Connie as if her own.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial gifts be given to Arbor Terrace of East Cobb Caregiver Fund, 886 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta GA 30068.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.