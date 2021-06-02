Menu
Cora Venable Kennedy
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Kennedy, Cora Venable

August 20, 1927 - May 31, 2021

LAWSONVILLE – Cora Mae Venable Kennedy, 93, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Delta United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Kennedy was born August 20, 1927, in Stokes County, to Millard and Lula Duncan Venable. She was a member of Delta United Methodist Church and retired from Southern Bell in 1984 (Augusta, Georgia). She enjoyed making "lap quilts" and giving them away and also enjoyed working with the senior citizen's quilting group. She was an awesome mom and grandmother and loved her little sister, Deanie. She will be missed by all that knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reid J. Kennedy; four brothers, Clarence, "Brother," Wesley, and Joseph Venable, and two sisters, Bertha Steele and Leila Joyce.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynda K. Meeks and husband, Mike; granddaughter, Britney Sheets and husband, Mark; great-grandson, Christian Sheets; sister, Marie Merritt "Deanie;" and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
Jun
4
4
2:00p.m.
2:00p.m.
Delta United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.