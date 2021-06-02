Kennedy, Cora Venable
August 20, 1927 - May 31, 2021
LAWSONVILLE – Cora Mae Venable Kennedy, 93, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Delta United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Kennedy was born August 20, 1927, in Stokes County, to Millard and Lula Duncan Venable. She was a member of Delta United Methodist Church and retired from Southern Bell in 1984 (Augusta, Georgia). She enjoyed making "lap quilts" and giving them away and also enjoyed working with the senior citizen's quilting group. She was an awesome mom and grandmother and loved her little sister, Deanie. She will be missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reid J. Kennedy; four brothers, Clarence, "Brother," Wesley, and Joseph Venable, and two sisters, Bertha Steele and Leila Joyce.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynda K. Meeks and husband, Mike; granddaughter, Britney Sheets and husband, Mark; great-grandson, Christian Sheets; sister, Marie Merritt "Deanie;" and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.