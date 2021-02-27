Pope, Cornelia Ann
August 13, 1933 - February 25, 2021
Cornelia Ann Britt Pope, age 87, of Grayson Creek, formerly of Eller Road, Lexington, passed away Thursday morning at Grayson Creek.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel with Rev. Lomax Skinner officiating. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
There will be no public visitation, however she will lie in state Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until funeral hour to pay your respects and sign the register.
Cornelia was born in Forsyth County August 13, 1933 to Harley Britt and Nina Flippin Britt. She was a homemaker, a job she enjoyed, preparing meals and raisng her two sons and supporting her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grady Lee Pope in 1996; son, Timothy Curtis Pope in 2009 and a brother, Harley "Doc" Britt, Jr; a sister, Dorothy Weick.
Surviving are her loving family, son, Teddy Pope of Lexington; grandson, Joshua Jerrold Pope; two great-grandchildren, Orion Pope and Phoenix Pope; sisters, Geraldine Smith of Tampa, FL, Virginia Thompson of Winston-Salem and Shirley Tuttle of Melbourne, FL.; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Walker Pope of Winston-Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lewis Dowell; and sister-in-law, Delphine Britt of Rural Hall.
Davidson Funeral Home
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.