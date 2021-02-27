Menu
Cornelia Ann Pope
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Pope, Cornelia Ann

August 13, 1933 - February 25, 2021

Cornelia Ann Britt Pope, age 87, of Grayson Creek, formerly of Eller Road, Lexington, passed away Thursday morning at Grayson Creek.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel with Rev. Lomax Skinner officiating. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

There will be no public visitation, however she will lie in state Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until funeral hour to pay your respects and sign the register.

Cornelia was born in Forsyth County August 13, 1933 to Harley Britt and Nina Flippin Britt. She was a homemaker, a job she enjoyed, preparing meals and raisng her two sons and supporting her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grady Lee Pope in 1996; son, Timothy Curtis Pope in 2009 and a brother, Harley "Doc" Britt, Jr; a sister, Dorothy Weick.

Surviving are her loving family, son, Teddy Pope of Lexington; grandson, Joshua Jerrold Pope; two great-grandchildren, Orion Pope and Phoenix Pope; sisters, Geraldine Smith of Tampa, FL, Virginia Thompson of Winston-Salem and Shirley Tuttle of Melbourne, FL.; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Walker Pope of Winston-Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lewis Dowell; and sister-in-law, Delphine Britt of Rural Hall.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Teresa Perryman
Family
March 2, 2021
Cornelia will surely be missed. We loved our Christmas gatherings with her and the family. We will miss our little talks and laughing with her. She was a sweet lady with great love for her family. Love you Neely and you will always be with us in our hearts and minds.
Pamela Catlett
February 28, 2021
Mr pope, we are saddened to hear of the passing of your mother. She was such a sweet lady and I enjoyed our many conversations. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers, and do not hesitate to reach out to us if we can help in any way. Mcmahons heating and air inc.
Frank Mcmahon
Friend
February 27, 2021
