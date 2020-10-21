Hall, Creola Inez Dudley
April 24, 1935 - October 19, 2020
Mrs. Creola Inez Dudley Hall, 85, passed away peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 24, 1935 in Forsyth Co., the daughter of the late Calvin Orville Dudley and Viola Irene Pinnix Dudley. Mrs. Hall was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She loved her church and Sunday School Class. Mrs. Hall enjoyed cooking for her church and family, reading her bible, loved flowers and enjoyed watching birds. One of her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was also a "Nana" to many others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Jarvis Hall and a daughter, Jackie Dawn Carter. She is survived by three children, Michael Hall (Millard), Donna Rhodes (Matt) and Christina Hall; six grandchildren, Kimberly Iles (Philip), April Alexander (Keiven), Victoria Whitaker (Matthew), Olivia Helsabeck, Justin Rhodes (Tabitha) and Tyler Rhodes (Mary); 14 great-grandchildren, Merci Iles, Madison Iles, Moriah Iles, Khloe Whitaker, Kallie Whitaker, Jarvis Whitaker, Bentley Rhodes, Lydia Rhodes, Clayton Rhodes, Aubrey Rhodes, Tyler Rhodes, Nate Rhodes, Reagan Rhodes and Esther Rhodes; two sisters, Dora Turner and Dixie Lee Dudley. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Alverson officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Bethany Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.