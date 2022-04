Pauling, Jr.



Winston-Salem - Master Sgt. Curtis A. Pauling, Jr., 78, passed away June 11, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Family visitation will be at 10:00 am on Saturday at the church (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.