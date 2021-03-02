Todd, Curtis Lee
July 19, 1930 - February 28, 2021
Mr. Curtis Lee Todd, 90, a resident of Winston-Salem (Wallburg), transitioned to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Curtis was born July 19, 1930, in Forsyth County, a son of the late Rufus Todd and the late Nora Spaugh Todd. A lifelong resident of both Forsyth and Davidson Counties, he was a telephone repairman for AT&T, he enjoyed fishing, was a handyman who liked helping others, and loved traveling with his wife, Alma. Curtis loved the Lord and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. His favorite saying was, "you know where you're at." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and seven sisters. On August 18, 1950 he married Alma Jean Ladd, who preceded him in death on July 7, 2020.
Curtis is survived by his children, Allen Todd and wife Astrid, Deborah Craven, and Paul Todd, all of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Anneka Todd, Dr. Brandon Craven and wife Jennifer, Meredith Craven, Chris Craven and wife Sheila, Robert Todd and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava, Asher, Aiden, and Mason Craven; his brother, Theodore W. Todd and wife Frankie of Pfafftown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Friedland Moravian Church, with Rev. Adam Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow the service at Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard. The family will greet friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.