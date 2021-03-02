Menu
Curtis Lee Todd
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Todd, Curtis Lee

July 19, 1930 - February 28, 2021

Mr. Curtis Lee Todd, 90, a resident of Winston-Salem (Wallburg), transitioned to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Curtis was born July 19, 1930, in Forsyth County, a son of the late Rufus Todd and the late Nora Spaugh Todd. A lifelong resident of both Forsyth and Davidson Counties, he was a telephone repairman for AT&T, he enjoyed fishing, was a handyman who liked helping others, and loved traveling with his wife, Alma. Curtis loved the Lord and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. His favorite saying was, "you know where you're at." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and seven sisters. On August 18, 1950 he married Alma Jean Ladd, who preceded him in death on July 7, 2020.

Curtis is survived by his children, Allen Todd and wife Astrid, Deborah Craven, and Paul Todd, all of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Anneka Todd, Dr. Brandon Craven and wife Jennifer, Meredith Craven, Chris Craven and wife Sheila, Robert Todd and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava, Asher, Aiden, and Mason Craven; his brother, Theodore W. Todd and wife Frankie of Pfafftown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Friedland Moravian Church, with Rev. Adam Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow the service at Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard. The family will greet friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to the Todd family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Friedland Moravian Church
fellowship hall, NC
Mar
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Friedland Moravian Church
NC
Mar
3
Interment
Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Allen, our hearts are saddened to learn of your father´s passing, but rejoice that he is in the arms of his savior. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers that God will comfort you in the days ahead.
Jonathan & Kathy Barnes
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of a fellow veteran of BellSouth. I remember both Curtis and his brother during my service there.
David Poindexter
March 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Alma and Curtis Todd. I was a friend of theirs and shared their love of collecting through Hallmark Ornament Collectors Clubs. Alma is dearly missed since last year and Curtis will be blessed in joining her forever home.
Bonnie Von Stein
March 2, 2021
