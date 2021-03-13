Menu
Cynthia Ann Billings
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC
Billings, Cynthia Ann

May 7, 1963 - March 11, 2021

Cynthia Ann Billings, our beloved sister, and aunt, went home to be with our Lord on March 11, 2021.

Cynthia had a heart of gold and a hearty contagious laugh. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Cynthia was born in Sparta, NC, to the late Dale and Mary Lou Blackburn Billings on May 7, 1963.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley.

Surviving are brothers, Bobby Billings and wife Sue of Mayodan, and Nathan Billings and partner Renee Crater of Ronda; sister, Karen Pinnix of Pfafftown; nephews, Richie Billings and Levi Billings; niece, Kelli Pinnix, many loving relatives and friends; and also a special friend and caretaker for several years, Sandra Ashley.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Center Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Wesley Smith.

Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Billings family.

Johnson Funeral Home

615 W Main St, Elkin, NC 28621
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Center Baptist Church Cemetery
2948 S Center Church Rd, Thurmond, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
She was a sweet loving soul we were blessed to have her on this earth.RIP cousin❤
Sharon Pollard Zalonis
Family
March 20, 2021
