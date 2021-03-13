Billings, Cynthia Ann



May 7, 1963 - March 11, 2021



Cynthia Ann Billings, our beloved sister, and aunt, went home to be with our Lord on March 11, 2021.



Cynthia had a heart of gold and a hearty contagious laugh. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Cynthia was born in Sparta, NC, to the late Dale and Mary Lou Blackburn Billings on May 7, 1963.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley.



Surviving are brothers, Bobby Billings and wife Sue of Mayodan, and Nathan Billings and partner Renee Crater of Ronda; sister, Karen Pinnix of Pfafftown; nephews, Richie Billings and Levi Billings; niece, Kelli Pinnix, many loving relatives and friends; and also a special friend and caretaker for several years, Sandra Ashley.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Center Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Wesley Smith.



Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Billings family.



