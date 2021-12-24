Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Swisher Ellis
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Ellis, Cynthia Swisher

October 25, 1932 - December 19, 2021

Yadkinville – Cynthia Lee Swisher Ellis, 89, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born October 25, 1932 in Yadkin County to the late Jesse Lee Swisher and Mary Ellen Cook. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ellis; son-in-law, Larry Wayne Mitchell; brothers, Harvey Gray Swisher, Leonard Ray Swisher; and great-nephew, Cody Eller. Surviving is her daughter, Mary Swisher Mitchell; grandson, Shannon (Laura) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Mattie Gay Swisher; several nieces and their families; and a special pet, Miss Kitty. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by Pastor Gloria Simmons and Pastor Junior Thompson. Burial will follow at Branon Friends Meetings Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Branon Friends Meeting Church, 1333 Branon Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Ellis family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Mary I am so sorry to hear about your mom. She was a special lady. You and family are in my prayers.
Paula Dinkins
Friend
January 2, 2022
Mary, we are so sorry to hear about your mother. Please know that you and Shannon are in our thoughts and prayers. She was a very sweet and precious lady. May the Lord wrap you in His loving arms and comfort you now and in the days ahead.
Diane Flippin
December 28, 2021
Mary I'm very sorry. She will be missed very much. We'll be praying for you all.
Francis Swisher
December 28, 2021
Mary very sorry to hear about Cynthia did not know she had passed till today Dec 27th. We use to have some good times at Hooterville. You and Shannon are in my prayers. Love ya'll.
Sandy Winters Stanley
Friend
December 27, 2021
Mary and Family, I am so sorry to hear of Cynthia's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Shelby Bauguess
Work
December 26, 2021
Cynthia and our mom Kay Dixon was great friends and enjoyed working together. She was a very sweet lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Deanna and Keith Murphy
Friend
December 24, 2021
May God bless you at this time of mourning.
Kathy Blankenship Marusak
Friend
December 23, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was a very special woman.
Hattie Royall
Coworker
December 22, 2021
Mary, Shannon and family,
We are sorry for your loss and send our prayers to you all. Cynthia was a sweet woman always caring and asking about our family when I seen her. Rest in sweet peace lovely lady .
Love and prayers,
Jay Angie and Jacob Brendle
Angie Brendle
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss,prayers for your family. I guess my Mom Lucille Caudle has another friend in Heaven talking about old work days
Betty Chappell
Friend
December 22, 2021
Mary so sorry for your loss. She was a sweet lady. Prayers
Tammy King
Friend
December 22, 2021
Mary I'm so sorry for the loss of your mother. Cynthia had a special humor and could always make me laugh. She was one of a kind.
Trenna Brunelle
Coworker
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results