Ellis, Cynthia Swisher
October 25, 1932 - December 19, 2021
Yadkinville – Cynthia Lee Swisher Ellis, 89, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born October 25, 1932 in Yadkin County to the late Jesse Lee Swisher and Mary Ellen Cook. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ellis; son-in-law, Larry Wayne Mitchell; brothers, Harvey Gray Swisher, Leonard Ray Swisher; and great-nephew, Cody Eller. Surviving is her daughter, Mary Swisher Mitchell; grandson, Shannon (Laura) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Mattie Gay Swisher; several nieces and their families; and a special pet, Miss Kitty. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by Pastor Gloria Simmons and Pastor Junior Thompson. Burial will follow at Branon Friends Meetings Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Branon Friends Meeting Church, 1333 Branon Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Ellis family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
