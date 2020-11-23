Anderson, Cynthia Faye Macy
December 15, 1942 - November 21, 2020
Mrs. Cynthia Faye Macy Anderson, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Yadkin County on December 15, 1942, to the late Edmund Warren and Hattie Wood Macy. Mrs. Anderson was very dedicated to her Baptist faith and her church, Temple Baptist Church. Prior to joining Temple Baptist Church, she was a member of Pfafftown Baptist Church for over thirty years. During the last twenty years of her life, she fought and looked to the Lord for strength through her illness. While she was not able to attend church every Sunday, she religiously watched three services every Sunday online. Mrs. Anderson was a very selfless person and even during her time battling her illness, she always checked on others to make sure they were doing well. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister that will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Webb and Rose Stanley, and a brother, Charles Macy. Surviving is her husband of fifty-eight years, Noah Guy Anderson; three children: Faye Anderson, Randal Anderson (Melissa) of Kernersville, and Bobby Cleary (Jessica); two grandchildren, Megan Reese Anderson and Ashlyn Brooke Anderson; five siblings: Lucille Webb, Billy Macy, Cornelia Sloan, Claude Macy (Jean), and Alda Tesar; a sister-in-law, Hazel Macy; many loving nieces and nephews; and her two beloved pets, Lacy and Lucas. A private family service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel, officiated by Pastor Josh Boles and Pastor John Brown. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Ronda, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023, Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3982 Clingman Rd, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.