Heilig



Winston-Salem - Cynthia Shell Heilig, 61, passed away March 31, 2022. Viewing will be 3pm - 6pm Fri., April 8 at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center, 3894 Northampton Dr. Funeral will be at 1pm Sat., April 9th at the church. (SHELL)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.