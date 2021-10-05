Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Coe Holder
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Holder, Cynthia Coe

May 7, 1958 - October 3, 2021

King, NC – Cynthia Coe Holder, 63, of King, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home with her beloved husband and family by her side.

Mrs. Holder was born May 7, 1958, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Bobby Lee and Kaye Ann Goins Coe. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Coe.

Mrs. Holder is survived by her husband, Donnie Holder; two sons: Shawn Holder (Julie), and Joshua Holder (Melissa); and three grandchildren: Ethan, Sydney, and Elijah Holder; and mother-in-law, Juanita Holder.

The family wished to extend a special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home in King. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery: 4632 NC Hwy. 66 S., King, NC.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cynthia Coe Holder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Slate Funeral Home Inc - King.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You are my friend from 30 years ago at Wesley´s Enjoy the Savior sweet friend
Melody Sheridan
October 5, 2021
Donnie, just wanted to say sorry for your loss and offer my condolences.
Wayne Newsome
Other
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results