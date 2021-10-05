Holder, Cynthia Coe
May 7, 1958 - October 3, 2021
King, NC – Cynthia Coe Holder, 63, of King, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home with her beloved husband and family by her side.
Mrs. Holder was born May 7, 1958, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Bobby Lee and Kaye Ann Goins Coe. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Coe.
Mrs. Holder is survived by her husband, Donnie Holder; two sons: Shawn Holder (Julie), and Joshua Holder (Melissa); and three grandchildren: Ethan, Sydney, and Elijah Holder; and mother-in-law, Juanita Holder.
The family wished to extend a special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home in King. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery: 4632 NC Hwy. 66 S., King, NC.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cynthia Coe Holder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.