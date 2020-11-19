Menu
Cynthia Jane Jensen
Jensen, Cynthia Jane

June 28, 1942 - November 16, 2020

Cynthia Jane Ayers Jensen, 78, passed away at home, Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in Salem, Virginia on June 28, 1942 and was known as "Bitsy" by her brothers and sisters. As the family grew, she became affectionately known as "Aunt Jane". She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, "Pig Pickin Pete" and her son James Ayers "Bub" Hostetter. She is survived by two brothers, Jim Ayers (Sally) and Wayne Ayers; two sons Anthony Todd Hostetter (Kellie) and David Peter Jensen (Bree); a granddaughter, Charley Beck and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family would like to express gratitude to WFBH Oncology, Novant Health Stroke Center and Mountain Valley Hospice. No formal services will be held at this time.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania Rural Hall Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
