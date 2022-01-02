Watson, Cynthia "Cindy" Jane Hoffman
Cynthia Jane Watson, 78, of Clemmons, North Carolina passed away on December 28, 2021, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born March 8, 1943, in Gastonia, North Carolina, the daughter of late Alma Ferguson Hoffman and Jonas Hoffman.
Cindy is survived by the Love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Jon "Kenney" Watson; her daughter, Christy Beasley and husband, Frankie Beasley of Hartsville, SC; her son, Jon Watson Jr. of Statesville, NC; her daughter, Alex Watson and significant other, Jackie Brown of Thomasville, NC; grandchildren, Rachel Rhodes and husband, Mike Rhodes of Princeton, NC; Mara Webster and husband, Matt Webster of Timmonsville, SC; Alanah Turner of Chicago, IL; Morgan Watson of Blowing Rock, NC and Connor Watson of Hickory, NC. Cindy was preceded in death by her sister, Carole Hoffman Carter and brother, Joe Hoffman, both of Dallas, NC.
Cindy was very artistic and was known for her creativity. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her flower beds. She also loved trips to the coast where she could be found searching for shells and dancing. Cindy was a loving and fun wife, mother, and grandmother whose sweetness and sass will be missed greatly.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9 from 2:00 to 3:00 followed by a memorial service at 3:00. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The Centers for Exceptional Children. www.thecfec.org/donate
Frank Vogler and Son's Funeral Home
2849 Middlebrook Drive; Clemmons, NC 27012
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.