Sanford, Cyrette Holliday
January 27, 1939 - April 16, 2022
SANFORD
MOCKSVILLE – Cyrette Holliday Sanford, 83, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 16, 1931, in Davidson County, to the late Dr. Robert Henry Holliday and Margaret Mae Bethea Holliday. Cyrette was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mocksville and was a member of Rotary International. She also was a Paul Harris Fellow and served as the president of Joppa Cemetery Board. Cyrette was a graduate of Greensboro College. She was a dental assistant and started her own framing business. As an Air Force spouse, she travelled extensively. Her family will miss her creativity, gentle spirit, and guiding wisdom.
Survivors include her husband, Lash Gaither Sanford, Jr.; daughters, Caroline Sanford Curran (Michael Sean) and Allison Sanford Jennewein (Jonathan Paul); son, Robert Gaither Sanford; brother, Robert Henry Holliday, Jr. (JoBeth); and grandchildren, Hayden Kelso Jennewein, Sarah Langdon Jennewein, Paul Sanford Jennewein, Nathaniel James Jennewein, Jesse Gaither Curran, Fletcher Sean Curran, Hansford Bethea Curran and Cyrette Murphy Curran.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dana Fruits officiating. Interment will follow in Joppa Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The service will be available to view on the Lambert Funeral Home website.
Please consider memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 261 S. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028; or charity of donor's choice.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.