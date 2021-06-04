As I just read Dahna´s write up, it described her so well that I could almost hear her laugh, see her smile and even see her beautiful face and bubbly, fun personality. I would run into her from time to time and she was always the same Dahna we all knew and loved in high school. She´d always greet you with the same excitement she always seem to have and was always glad to see you. The world is surely going to be a darker place without her but for everyone who had the honor of knowing her, I´d like to think that we´re all a little better because of her. Everyone who knew her was proud to say they were her friend. I only wish I put forth the effort to stay more in touch with her. She will definitely be missed by many.

Susan Marsh Bartley Friend June 6, 2021