Dahna Leigh Moody Brown was the daughter of Gary Eugene Moody, Sr. and Dorothea Elizabeth Beaver Phillips. She had her own style and was extremely artistic, loving to surprise all her friends and family with her newest idea for the things she created from what others might see as "junk." She was a lover of all things macabre, bizarre, or retro, collecting items like dead snakes and spiders to make jewelry. From her blue hair to her ever-changing fashion choices, Dahna stood out. She was quick to laugh, and loved a good tasteless joke or adult animated show. She was a free spirit who went where the wind blew her. She was the life of the party, who brought the party with her wherever she went. But her biggest contribution to the world was her love of everyone. No matter your station in life, she saw the potential in every human being. Dahna leaves behind her husband, Donald Glenn Brown; her father, Gary Eugene Moody, Sr. (Deborah); her mother, Dorothy Beaver Phillips (David); 5 brothers, Gary Eugene Moody, Jr. (Terri), James Robert Moody (Dana), Fred Whalen (Hollis), Gary Edward Moody (Kara), and Joshua Paul Moody (Jenna); 1 sister, Cheryl Moody Price (Jared Davis); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. A memorial event is scheduled for June 6th at 2pm. In honor of Dahna, do something that makes you happy!
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Danna was wonderful person and a bright, cheerful light to all who met her. She will be sorely missed.
-CJ
Cowles Liipfert, Jr.
June 7, 2021
As I just read Dahna´s write up, it described her so well that I could almost hear her laugh, see her smile and even see her beautiful face and bubbly, fun personality. I would run into her from time to time and she was always the same Dahna we all knew and loved in high school. She´d always greet you with the same excitement she always seem to have and was always glad to see you. The world is surely going to be a darker place without her but for everyone who had the honor of knowing her, I´d like to think that we´re all a little better because of her. Everyone who knew her was proud to say they were her friend. I only wish I put forth the effort to stay more in touch with her. She will definitely be missed by many.
Susan Marsh Bartley
Friend
June 6, 2021
Harry and I remember Donna from her childhood.
She will be missed. Prayers for the whole family.
JUDIETH ROY
Friend
June 5, 2021
I´m Chris´ sister and I knew Dahna through him. I absolutely adored her and was so sad to hear that she passed away. She was an amazing girl. I´m going to miss her. My love to all of you guys.
Cindy Wiles Gentry
June 5, 2021
You were the best aunt a girl could ever have. I miss calling you and telling you all the new things in my life. I miss the nights we use to sneak and eat Doritos and watch Saturday night live and learn how to watch tv with our ears to go to sleep. You were what every girl dreamed of having a "cool aunt". You will forever be in my heart. I love you and miss you aunt daaaahhnieee.