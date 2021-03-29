Menu
Dale Reynolds Hess
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Hess, Dale Reynolds

January 28, 1934 - March 26, 2021

Dale Reynolds Hess, 87, of 205 Old Towne Dr, Advance N.C., died on March 26, 2021. Born in Greenwood S.C., January 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Fielder and Marie Callison Reynolds. A graduate of Greenwood High School, she attended Lander College. Dale was the co-owner of HelenDale Play School in Lexington, before working in the dental field. She later started her business, Dale Hess Interiors. Dale was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of The Charity League Of Lexington.

To those who knew Dale, they knew her as a fun-loving and caring person who was devoted to her children. Nothing made her happier than being with family.

Surviving are two daughters, Debra M. Hess of Rock Hill, S.C., Sandy H. Salati (Ron), of Marvin, N.C. and son Dr. Mark R. Hess (Suzanne) of Bermuda Run, N.C., seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Samuel F. Reynolds, Jr, and Frank B. Reynolds.

A private family gathering was held on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home or the charity of one's choice.

The family is grateful to God for her life and the years they shared with her.

Affordable Cremations

2901 Lyndhurst Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.