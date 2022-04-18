Martin, Dallas Robbins
August 4, 1929 - April 13, 2022
Mrs. Dallas Robbins Martin, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 while at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on August 4, 1929 to the late Earlie Arthur and Ethel Thompson Robbins. Dallas was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a proud homemaker and farmers wife of 66 years to her late husband, Holland Henry Martin, Sr. She was a faithful member of Friedland Moravian Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, E.A. Jr., Buddy, and Donald Robbins.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Margaret Gallimore of Clemmons, Darlene McAllister (Larry) of Kernersville, LuAnne Mabe (Larry) of Lexington, and Jane Walker (Kenan) of Clemmons; one son, Henry Martin, Jr. (Sherry) of Thomasville; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Friedland Moravian Church with Pastors Adam Goodrich and John G. Rights officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to caregivers, Kasey, Marion, Katie, Ken, Cassandra, and Diane with the Liberty Home Care and Hospice. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, Samaritan's Purse at 701 N. Terminal Service Rd., Greensboro NC 27409, or Friedland Moravian Church at 2750 Friedland Church Rd., Winston-Salem NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 18, 2022.