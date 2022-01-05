Everhart, Dalmar Franklin
January 28, 1940 - January 3, 2022
Mr. Dalmar Franklin Everhart, 81, of Mount Airy passed away January 3, 2022, at the Surry Health and Rehabilitation Center of Mount Airy, NC. Mr. Everhart was born in Surry County, January 28, 1940, the son of the late Irvin and Ruby Smith Everhart. He was retired and former owner of McCraw-Everhart Heating and Air Conditioning Company, and a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Carol Sue Ellis Everhart; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dennis Bruner; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kathy Everhart; grandchildren, Matt Everhart, Andrew Everhart and wife, Lisa, Ashley Champ and husband, Shane, Meagan Bruner, and Amanda Manley; great-grandchildren, Cambry Champ, Eli Bruner, William Bruner, Aubree Manley and Alannah Manley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Diana Ellis; nephew, Jeffrey Ellis; niece, Deana Beck and husband, Jimmy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gaynell Norman. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Chapel of Mount Airy with Rev. Brian Chilton officiating. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2591 Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home is serving the Everhart family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.