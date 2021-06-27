Carstensen, Dana Lynn Willette
April 11, 1964 - June 17, 2021
Dana Lynn Willette Carstensen, resident of Oakdale CA. passed unexpectantly June 17, 2021 at Modesta CA. Hospital, Modesta CA.
Dana was born April 11,, 1964 in Sanford NC to David and Tanya Willette. She was raised in Pfafftown, NC and graduated from North Forsyth High School in Winston Salem, NC. She furthered her education at UNCW, Wilmington NC earning a BS in Politiclal Science and a mini0r in Marine Science. During her years in Wilmington, she developed a love for the coast that never left her.
Dana moved to California, working for companies in the Silicon Valley and San Francisco CA areas. She worked for a number of years for the Serta/Simmons Company, with her last position being Executive VP, Human Resources.
Dana was previously deceased in death by her Mother, Tanya Woodruff Willette.
She is survived by her Husband William (Bill) Carstensen, Son-William Chandler Carstenson, Father - A. David Willette (Linda), Brother- Chad Willette(Eva),
Aunts and Uncles- Tricia W. Montague, Grier Woodruff, Brenda Woodruff and Phillip Jarrell along with nieces, nefews and multiple cousins.
All services will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Oakdale- Riverbank Memorial Chapels
830 West F Street, Oakdale CA 95361
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.