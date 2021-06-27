Menu
Dana Lynn Willette Carstensen
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
830 West F Street
Oakdale, CA
Carstensen, Dana Lynn Willette

April 11, 1964 - June 17, 2021

Dana Lynn Willette Carstensen, resident of Oakdale CA. passed unexpectantly June 17, 2021 at Modesta CA. Hospital, Modesta CA.

Dana was born April 11,, 1964 in Sanford NC to David and Tanya Willette. She was raised in Pfafftown, NC and graduated from North Forsyth High School in Winston Salem, NC. She furthered her education at UNCW, Wilmington NC earning a BS in Politiclal Science and a mini0r in Marine Science. During her years in Wilmington, she developed a love for the coast that never left her.

Dana moved to California, working for companies in the Silicon Valley and San Francisco CA areas. She worked for a number of years for the Serta/Simmons Company, with her last position being Executive VP, Human Resources.

Dana was previously deceased in death by her Mother, Tanya Woodruff Willette.

She is survived by her Husband William (Bill) Carstensen, Son-William Chandler Carstenson, Father - A. David Willette (Linda), Brother- Chad Willette(Eva),

Aunts and Uncles- Tricia W. Montague, Grier Woodruff, Brenda Woodruff and Phillip Jarrell along with nieces, nefews and multiple cousins.

All services will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Oakdale- Riverbank Memorial Chapels

830 West F Street, Oakdale CA 95361
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dana and I were classmates in high school at North Forsyth. During our senior year, we went on a Marine Biology trip to the Bahamas with a group of students from Winston-Salem and Burlington. In later years, I would come to know her mother, Tanya, and considered her a friend as well. I last saw Dana after the death of her mom. Precious, precious memories. My condolences to her family and all who loved her.
Scotty Speas, Rural Hall, NC
June 29, 2021
Dana and I were childhood friends. We grew up in the same wonderful neighborhood and had many wonderful childhood memories. Heaven has a new angel. My thoughts are with her family during these trying times.
Yvonne Petree
Friend
June 28, 2021
