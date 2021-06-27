Dana and I were classmates in high school at North Forsyth. During our senior year, we went on a Marine Biology trip to the Bahamas with a group of students from Winston-Salem and Burlington. In later years, I would come to know her mother, Tanya, and considered her a friend as well. I last saw Dana after the death of her mom. Precious, precious memories. My condolences to her family and all who loved her.

Scotty Speas, Rural Hall, NC June 29, 2021