Daniel Grimes
Grimes, Daniel

May 3, 1938 - September 25, 2020

Daniel Grimes, 82, died September 25, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Walkertown, NC.

Daniel was born May 3, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Kate Lawrence and William Lewis Grimes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Juanita Wrenn Grimes; daughter, Angela Crutchfield and husband Wayne; sons, Robert Wayne Grimes and wife Carlene and Alan Keith Grimes and Angela; granddaughter, Courtney Dawn Ferree-Gardella and husband Josh; one great-grandson, Elias Robert Ferree.

Daniel enjoyed a long career as an independent long-distance truck driver.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
