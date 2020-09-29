Grimes, Daniel



May 3, 1938 - September 25, 2020



Daniel Grimes, 82, died September 25, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Walkertown, NC.



Daniel was born May 3, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Kate Lawrence and William Lewis Grimes.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Juanita Wrenn Grimes; daughter, Angela Crutchfield and husband Wayne; sons, Robert Wayne Grimes and wife Carlene and Alan Keith Grimes and Angela; granddaughter, Courtney Dawn Ferree-Gardella and husband Josh; one great-grandson, Elias Robert Ferree.



Daniel enjoyed a long career as an independent long-distance truck driver.



