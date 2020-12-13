Daniel Johnson Hurst, 78, a longtime Winston-Salem physician, died peacefully at his home on Dec. 7.
Dan was born in Greensboro, N.C., on Dec. 27, 1941, to Howard and Evelyn Hurst. At the age of five, Dan decided he wanted to be a doctor and never wavered from that dream. He graduated from Grimsley Senior High School in Greensboro and earned degrees at Wake Forest University and the University of Chicago School of Medicine. He was awarded an internship at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary internal medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.
Dan served 10 years as a physician at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and Hospital. In 1983, he and Carolyn moved to Winston-Salem where Dan practiced internal medicine at Winston-Salem Health Care for 34 years before his retirement.
Dan was a wonderful husband, father and doctor. He enjoyed non-fiction books, traveling, gardening, woodworking and classical music, but first and foremost he was devoted to his family and his patients. He was beloved by family, friends and his many patients for his humble and gentle nature; his compassion, kindness and graciousness; and his determination to do his best in every endeavor.
Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Key Hurst; son Christopher Howard Hurst and his wife, Nicole, of Boston, Mass.; daughter Jennifer Hurst Hutcherson and husband, Michael, of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren Keagan John Larkins and Ryan Daniel Hurst; brother Steve Hurst (Nancy), of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister Mary Fleming (Sid), of Henderson, N.C.. Dan was preceded in death by parents Howard Helms Hurst and Evelyn Johnson Hurst.
Arrangements are pending for a private service of committal in the memorial garden at Knollwood Baptist Church, where Dan worshipped and served for more than 35 years. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in celebration of Dan's life be sent to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. The family also wishes to express profound gratitude to caregivers Christine Mayo and Angie Hall for their kind and professional care for Dan.
Affordable Cremations
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Carolyn, Chris, Jen and family. I truly am so saddened for your loss and all those blessed to have known Dr Hurst. I was fortunate to have been his nurse for many years. He loved his patients and they loved him. He didn´t like things to get in way of first taking care of his patients. I learned so much from him and loved when he would do procedures with pulmonary at WSHC. I remember Dr Hurst saying that when he called about coming to WSHC to practice that Nancy Hopkins secretary for WSHC answered the phone with such kindness that that would be the place he would like to work. Dr Hurst loved his family and patients. He was smart kind and had a sense of humor. I loved to hear him laugh. His door was open for doctors and employees to talk when needed and what was said didn´t leave his office. God Bless you Carolyn and family with a life time of wonderful memories. Debbie Southern
Debbie Southern and Family
December 19, 2020
My husband Bill and I have known Carolyn and Dan since high school. We all graduated from Greensboro Senior High in the late 1950s. We have spent many enjoyable times with them over the years. Especially memorable were the years 1963-67 when Dan was in medical school at the University of Chicago and Bill was a graduate student 120 miles south at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. We spent many fun weekends visiting them during those years, going to concerts, visiting museums and just spending time in downtown Chicago. Other memorable times include traveling back and forth to Greensboro to visit relatives for the Christmas holidays. Dan and Carolyn would drive south and spend the night with us. We would leave the next morning at 6 am for the 15 hour trip. Dan and Bill sat in the front driving and navigating. Carolyn and I sat in the back scraping the frost off the inside of the back and side windows due to freezing winter weather and a poor car heater. Those were the good old days that we will not forget. Our friendship has remained strong over the years and we will miss Dan.
Margaret and Bill Mock
Friend
December 17, 2020
Dr. Hurst was our doctor for years until he retired . He was a great doctor and such a nice man ...prayers for all his family , God Bless
Ralph and Janice Crow
December 16, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn of Pan's death. I too practiced at Winston-Salem Health Care. Dan was an excellent physician and his expertise is a great loss. I wish his family well, and offer condolences to them
Richard Finn
December 15, 2020
Dr Hurst was a wonderful Dr. I worked with him when I first started working at WSHC. Prayers for your family.
Vickie Parcell
December 15, 2020
He was a wonderful physician at Winston-Salem Health Care where he was my physician and he was more of a good friend. He always addressed my need as his own and always had a great bed-side manner. I am glad he had been my friend.
Terry Hartle
December 14, 2020
Carolyn, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying that God holds you and your family closely and gives you comfort during this time of your loss.
Edie Lesslie
December 14, 2020
Carolyn - I was so sorry to hear about Danny. Only knew him in junior high and high school but he was one of the smartest and nicest kids in school. I was never surprised that he fulfilled his goal of becoming a doctor. Glad I got to know him.
Bill Gailey
December 14, 2020
So sad to read this. Dr. Hurst was a real "Southern Gentleman". I worked with him and Debbie Southern at WSHC for 9 years. He was loved by all. My prayers are with the Hurst family.
Anne Haynes McNeill
December 14, 2020
I worked with Dr. Hurst at Winston Salem Healthcare. He was one of the kindest physicians I have worked with in my nursing career. Prayers for the family.
Susan Moorefield
December 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Absolutely one of the best men I have had the pleasure of knowing!
Todd Foltz
December 13, 2020
It was such a pleasure to be part of Dr. Hurst’s team at WS Health Care. He gave exceptional care to his patients and they always had kind words to say about him. He was such a gentleman!!!!! Carolyn,Chris and Jennifer....may God heal your broken hearts.
Sharon Russell
December 13, 2020
I worked with Dr Hurst for many years as well as having him for my Physician until his retirement. He was one of the kindest people I know! I am so very sorry for your loss. I am praying for all of your family!!
Kristy Handy
December 13, 2020
Dr. Hurst was my doc at Healthcare for years. I loved this man. The best physician I´ve ever had. I remember I cried when he told me he was retiring. Just know your husband was loved and well respected. May God hold your family firmly in His loving arms.
Myra Nixon
December 13, 2020
DR. Hurst was my doctor for many years.
He was a godly man and a friend. He was kind gentle man. May God bless his family
Norman Nelson
December 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. Hurst.He was my doctor at WSHC and was the best.He was a kind and gentle doctor and took his time to make sure you understood everything.I loved having him for my doctor and I did not want him to retire. May God bestow many blessings on this family.