Hurst, Daniel Johnson



December 27, 1941 - December 7, 2020



Daniel Johnson Hurst, 78, a longtime Winston-Salem physician, died peacefully at his home on Dec. 7.



Dan was born in Greensboro, N.C., on Dec. 27, 1941, to Howard and Evelyn Hurst. At the age of five, Dan decided he wanted to be a doctor and never wavered from that dream. He graduated from Grimsley Senior High School in Greensboro and earned degrees at Wake Forest University and the University of Chicago School of Medicine. He was awarded an internship at Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary internal medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.



Dan served 10 years as a physician at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and Hospital. In 1983, he and Carolyn moved to Winston-Salem where Dan practiced internal medicine at Winston-Salem Health Care for 34 years before his retirement.­



Dan was a wonderful husband, father and doctor. He enjoyed non-fiction books, traveling, gardening, woodworking and classical music, but first and foremost he was devoted to his family and his patients. He was beloved by family, friends and his many patients for his humble and gentle nature; his compassion, kindness and graciousness; and his determination to do his best in every endeavor.



Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Key Hurst; son Christopher Howard Hurst and his wife, Nicole, of Boston, Mass.; daughter Jennifer Hurst Hutcherson and husband, Michael, of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren Keagan John Larkins and Ryan Daniel Hurst; brother Steve Hurst (Nancy), of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister Mary Fleming (Sid), of Henderson, N.C.. Dan was preceded in death by parents Howard Helms Hurst and Evelyn Johnson Hurst.



Arrangements are pending for a private service of committal in the memorial garden at Knollwood Baptist Church, where Dan worshipped and served for more than 35 years. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in celebration of Dan's life be sent to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. The family also wishes to express profound gratitude to caregivers Christine Mayo and Angie Hall for their kind and professional care for Dan.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.