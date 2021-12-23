Smothers, Daniel Nickolas
February 15, 1934 - December 21, 2021
KERNERSVILLE – Daniel Nickolas "Nick" Smothers, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Nick was born on February 15, 1934, in Rockingham County to Daniel and Inez Collins Smothers. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a longtime member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church and the Manuel Sunday School Class. Touching the lives of countless students and faculty, Nick shared his love for education and coaching during his 32-year career with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. He loved his family, his church and his God. Nick had a servant heart, volunteering with many ministries and showing up to help anybody in need. In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his sisters, Dale Gauldin, and Barbara Ann Smothers; and an infant grandson, Jordan Nickolas Smothers. Surviving are his wife, Pat Smothers; two daughters, Barbie Smothers McLean, and Cheree Smothers Redd (Gary); one son, Scott Smothers (Kathleen); grandchildren, Tyler McLean, Nick McLean, Ryan Smothers and Kirsten Smothers; two brothers, Tim Smothers, and Dixon Smothers. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no formal visitation with the family present, but friends may come to sign the guest register and pay respects to Nick on Sunday, December 26, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.