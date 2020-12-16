Carpenter, Danny Lee
September 13, 1950 - December 13, 2020
Boonville
Mr. Danny Carpenter, 70, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Care Center. Danny was born September 13, 1950 in Surry County to Jesse Lee and Lois Johnson Carpenter. He was a member of North Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Danny dearly loved his horses and he enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball games. He retired from RJ Reynolds with 34 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen and Mary Moxley; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Moxley. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carolyn Moxley Carpenter; a sister, Vena Jester; sister-in-law, Jane (Roger Oliver) Moxley; nieces, Pam (Pete) Moncus, Angela Jester, Ann Marie Moxley, and Mary Moxley Sale; great nieces and nephew, Emily (Seth) Williams, Josie Shaffer, Anna Claire Sale, Adlea Rose Sale, and Dawson Shaffer; great-great nieces, Aylabelle Williams, Abigail Williams; and many great friends.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00PM, at North Oak Ridge Baptist Church parking lot with Rev. Phillip Link officiating. The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at North Oak Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. Danny will be available for viewing Wednesday, Dec. 16th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, Thursday, Dec. 17th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, and Friday, Dec. 18th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 2504 N. Oak Ridge Church Rd., Boonville, NC 27011 or to Mtn. Valley Hospice, PO Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Danny. Also, to their friends, neighbors, and church family for the years of love, support and prayers.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.