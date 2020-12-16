I don't think I saw Danny after our graduation from Starmount in 1968, but I remember him well, primarily from our 11 years at West Yadkin. Danny was a good friend, always in a good mood; he had a good sense of humor and got along well with everyone. I recall our playing together after school or on weekends on a few occasions in our younger days. I remember when his dad operated the Shell Station on US 421 - those were favorite places for boys to hang out in those days. Though we lost touch, I feel it safe to say that as an adult he remained loyal, dedicated, good natured and one of those folks you just like to be around at any time. He will be missed. Peace to those close to him, who knew him best, blessed to have the best memories to cherish and share for days to come.

Jack Steelman Classmate December 14, 2020