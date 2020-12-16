Menu
Danny Lee Carpenter
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Carpenter, Danny Lee

September 13, 1950 - December 13, 2020

Boonville

Mr. Danny Carpenter, 70, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Care Center. Danny was born September 13, 1950 in Surry County to Jesse Lee and Lois Johnson Carpenter. He was a member of North Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Danny dearly loved his horses and he enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball games. He retired from RJ Reynolds with 34 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen and Mary Moxley; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Moxley. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carolyn Moxley Carpenter; a sister, Vena Jester; sister-in-law, Jane (Roger Oliver) Moxley; nieces, Pam (Pete) Moncus, Angela Jester, Ann Marie Moxley, and Mary Moxley Sale; great nieces and nephew, Emily (Seth) Williams, Josie Shaffer, Anna Claire Sale, Adlea Rose Sale, and Dawson Shaffer; great-great nieces, Aylabelle Williams, Abigail Williams; and many great friends.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00PM, at North Oak Ridge Baptist Church parking lot with Rev. Phillip Link officiating. The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at North Oak Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. Danny will be available for viewing Wednesday, Dec. 16th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, Thursday, Dec. 17th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, and Friday, Dec. 18th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 2504 N. Oak Ridge Church Rd., Boonville, NC 27011 or to Mtn. Valley Hospice, PO Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Danny. Also, to their friends, neighbors, and church family for the years of love, support and prayers.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Carpenter family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
17
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
18
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
18
Burial
North Oak Ridge Baptist Church cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Danny was a good person to work with,my prayers are with the family,so sorry.
Richard Lawson
December 24, 2020
Carolyn so sorry for your great loss. The good Lord will bless you for the loving care you gave Danny. You truly honored your marriage vows unto death do we part. We will keep you and the family in our prayers. Love you.
Mike & Pam Crouse
Friend
December 19, 2020
I will miss seeing Danny in the North Oak Ridge Baptist Church Choir. My thoughts and prayers are with you my sweet cousin, Carolyn. I love you.
Ann Miller
Family
December 18, 2020
Carolyn I know you have many special memories of Danny. When we think about him, we always think of his very pleasant smile. You have our deepest sympathy and prayers in the days to come. Love you!
Bill & Mary Moxley
Family
December 18, 2020
Carolyn & Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Mom wants you to know she loves you very much and will be praying for you. We all love you!
The Vennie Souther Family
Marie Lucas
Friend
December 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to Danny's family. He was always a wonderful and kind person to all. What a great time when he got to be with Jesse, Lois, Walter, and Vernie again in heaven. I know he and Darry are so happy to be with each other again and are rejoicing in the Lord's presence.
Nancy Money Turnage
December 17, 2020
Praying for you all
Janet Nicholson
Family
December 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christine Casstevens Elliott
Classmate
December 17, 2020
Carolyn and family,
Danny and I went to school together at W.Y and Starmount. He was always pleasant, friendly, smiling and was a joy to be around. I am so sorry for your loss, and please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Gray
Classmate
December 17, 2020
Carolyn, we were very sad to hear about Danny. We have you in our hearts and prayers.
Allan & Ellen Reece
Friend
December 17, 2020
Carolyn, So sorry for your loss. We will being praying for you.
Dale & Dara Puryear
Friend
December 16, 2020
Carolyn and family, our prayers are with you during this difficult time. We had a lot of fun growing up together, going to church together and working in tobacco. Our 67 class at West Yadkin was a lot of fun and we have enjoyed keeping up with everyone in the last few years. We trust the Lord will give you the strength and grace that is needed in the days to come.
Joel and Brenda Ireland
Friend
December 16, 2020
Work with Danny he was a great guy to work with.
Randy waddell
December 16, 2020
Carolyn , So sorry to hear of your loss! I will always remember!
Mike Hamby
Friend
December 16, 2020
I worked with Danny at RJR. Your loved one will always
be as close as a memory, and the God of all comfort will always be as
close as a prayer. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time. May the comfort of God help you through this difficult time.
Mike Wagner
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Carolyn, So sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you. Hugs!
Barbara Campbell Smith
Friend
December 15, 2020
I last saw Danny at Alda's house during a West Yadkin class reunion. He was relatively unchanged from our school years; however, he still possessed his contagious smile and ready wit.

God bless the Carpenter family.
Dick Inscore
Classmate
December 15, 2020
Dear Carolyn.....Thinking of you during these difficult days. We have many happy memories of Danny. He was a good person and will be missed by many. Hugs, love and prayers to you and the family. Buddy & Rosalee
Rosalee Moxley
Family
December 15, 2020
Carolyn - I'm so sorry to hear about Danny. I know that you miss him. He was such a sweet guy - I'll never forget hearing about the Atlanta Braves trips and the fun you all had. Prayers for you during these days ahead. Hugs.
Susan Moxley
December 15, 2020
Carolyn I am so sorry to hear of Danny’s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dawn Hunter
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dearest Carolyn,
I know your heart is broken, and it is my prayer that all the love and prayers being sent your way will comfort you. Danny will always be in the hearts of those who loved him.
Lynn Duty
December 15, 2020
Carolyn, so sorry for your loss. You will be in my prayers.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
December 15, 2020
Carolyn, I am so, so sorry to hear of Danny's passing. There will be a big void for a long time because he and you were one. When you think of him, think of what he is doing in that beautiful and spectular place called Heaven. He is probably still worshipping the Lord who died for us. He will then see his Mama and Daddy and all of his love ones who are already there. He is in no pain. Someday you will meet him there and be together for ever and ever. I love you. Message me on FB if you need any thing at all. Ann
ANN CRATER GROCE
Friend
December 14, 2020
I don't think I saw Danny after our graduation from Starmount in 1968, but I remember him well, primarily from our 11 years at West Yadkin. Danny was a good friend, always in a good mood; he had a good sense of humor and got along well with everyone. I recall our playing together after school or on weekends on a few occasions in our younger days. I remember when his dad operated the Shell Station on US 421 - those were favorite places for boys to hang out in those days. Though we lost touch, I feel it safe to say that as an adult he remained loyal, dedicated, good natured and one of those folks you just like to be around at any time. He will be missed. Peace to those close to him, who knew him best, blessed to have the best memories to cherish and share for days to come.
Jack Steelman
Classmate
December 14, 2020
Carolyn I am so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you during this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Adams
Friend
December 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry that you all are hurting. I pray that soon you will remember only the good days. My love and best wishes
Carolyn Shore
Friend
December 14, 2020
Carolyn I’m so sorry for your loss. Will be thinking of you.
Elizabeth Foster
Friend
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Danny’s passing. He was a great friend and coworker. Always had a smile on his face. I really miss our Rook and Spade games when we worked together. He will be missed !!
Tommy Wiles
Coworker
December 14, 2020
