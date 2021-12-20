Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Lee Dan Clendenin
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Clendenin, Danny Lee

January 24, 1962 - May 20, 2021

Danny Lee Clendenin, 59 of Clemmons, NC was carried in the arms of angels to his heavenly rewards on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Dan left a spouse Rickey L. Hyatt of the home and his beloved giant schnauzer, Kansas. Dan's mother, Marsha Deal Cartner of Statesville, NC, a brother Tim Carson Clendenin (Annedrea) of Mocksville, NC, and a sister Kim Cartner of Raleigh, NC also survive. He was preceded in death by his father Richard "Sonny" Cartner and a brother Ricky Cartner and his beloved miniature schnauzer Otto.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27012
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.