Clendenin, Danny Lee



January 24, 1962 - May 20, 2021



Danny Lee Clendenin, 59 of Clemmons, NC was carried in the arms of angels to his heavenly rewards on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Dan left a spouse Rickey L. Hyatt of the home and his beloved giant schnauzer, Kansas. Dan's mother, Marsha Deal Cartner of Statesville, NC, a brother Tim Carson Clendenin (Annedrea) of Mocksville, NC, and a sister Kim Cartner of Raleigh, NC also survive. He was preceded in death by his father Richard "Sonny" Cartner and a brother Ricky Cartner and his beloved miniature schnauzer Otto.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27012



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.