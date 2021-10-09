Menu
Danny Reaves Jr.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Reaves, Jr., Danny

May 17, 1945 - October 7, 2021

Daniel M. Reaves, Jr., called "Danny" by all who knew and loved him, 76, of Kernersville, NC, has joined his Savior, wife Vicky; parents Daniel M. Reaves, Sr. and Pearl Gilmore Reaves; and brother Mark in Heaven. He is survived by a sister, Shirley Prince, of High Point, NC; and brothers, Bradford, of Greensboro, NC; Allen, of El Cerrito, CA; and Richard, of Colfax, NC.

In spite of his limitations, Danny exceeded everyone's expectations. He enjoyed life to the fullest; i.e., marrying the love of his life, Vicky; singing with the Inner Rhythm Choir of Winston-Salem and the Heart and Soul Choir – ARC of High Point, bicycle riding with the Piedmont Pedalers, worshipping with friends at Northwest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and more recently at First Baptist Church, Kernersville, where he was a member of the Sonshine Class. He especially enjoyed playing Bingo at Bradford Gardens and watching The Waltons on TV.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:00 N to 1:30 p.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 2730 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC. Face masks will be required during the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a contribution to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service

213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
We are so very sorry to hear this news. Any was loved by the entire choir. He made such a wonderful choir member. He will be truly missed.
Bonnie Coe and Inner Rhythm Choir
Friend
October 14, 2021
I loved Danny. He was a pure joy to be around. He was a good talker of all things if you listened carefully. He loved all his family and talked about them all the time. He would call me on the phone to let me know how everyone was doing. He was a wise and wonderful friend to all who knew him. The world is much poorer and Heaven much brighter. I shall miss him.
Ann McKenzie ,accompanist for Inner Rhythm Choir
Other
October 10, 2021
