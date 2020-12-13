Johnson, Darinda Dawn
February 19, 1979 - December 10, 2020
Darinda Dawn Johnson, 41, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Wayne and Patty Johnson. Darinda was a 1996 graduate of North Forsyth High School and a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She had a heart of gold, was very loving and kind to all. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Darinda is survived by her son, Brandon Jennings, who was the love of her life; sister, Dana Beckham; brother-in-law, Matt Beckham; niece, Aubrey Beckham; and nephew, Tanner Beckham. Darinda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Aubrey & Carrie Lee Atkins and Numi & Mattie Johnson. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 15th, at Woodland Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.