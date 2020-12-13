Menu
Darinda Dawn Johnson
1979 - 2020
BORN
1979
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Johnson, Darinda Dawn

February 19, 1979 - December 10, 2020

Darinda Dawn Johnson, 41, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Wayne and Patty Johnson. Darinda was a 1996 graduate of North Forsyth High School and a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She had a heart of gold, was very loving and kind to all. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Darinda is survived by her son, Brandon Jennings, who was the love of her life; sister, Dana Beckham; brother-in-law, Matt Beckham; niece, Aubrey Beckham; and nephew, Tanner Beckham. Darinda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Aubrey & Carrie Lee Atkins and Numi & Mattie Johnson. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 15th, at Woodland Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Woodland Baptist Church
NC
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Baptist Church
NC
Dec
15
Burial
Crestview Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My love goes out to Darinda family. I have known Darinda for over 20 years . She was more then a friend she was my little sister. She always had a beautiful smile and she would do anything for anyone. I will always miss u my friend and sister. I know u are in a better place but it´s very hard to know you´re gone from us. I will always love you and think of the great times we shared. May you Rest In Peace! Love you !
Joe shaw
December 14, 2020
I'm going to miss you. When I heard of your passing my heart just ached. You was loved by many but you will always live on through your son.
Malinda Lockett
Friend
December 14, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Darinda was a very kind person. RIH.
Ann Haynes
December 14, 2020
We are terribly sorry for your loss. Amanda has known Darinda since Elementary and I have known her from NF high school class of 97 She was a sweet person. Prayers for you all during this time.
Gary & Amanda Johnson-Anthony
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss Praying for you and your family
Monique Jones Carraway
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Graduated high school with Darinda she was such a sweet person. Prayers to the family.
Amy Gentle
December 13, 2020
DJ Rest In Peace babe I love no more pain
Jamie Blackburn
December 13, 2020
So Sorry For Your Loss. Deepest Sympathy. Praying For You.
Joe Vogler
December 13, 2020
Our hearts break for you and with you. We love you!
Al & Ellen Logan
December 13, 2020
