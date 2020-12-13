My love goes out to Darinda family. I have known Darinda for over 20 years . She was more then a friend she was my little sister. She always had a beautiful smile and she would do anything for anyone. I will always miss u my friend and sister. I know u are in a better place but it´s very hard to know you´re gone from us. I will always love you and think of the great times we shared. May you Rest In Peace! Love you !

Joe shaw December 14, 2020