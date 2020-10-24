Fulton, Darryl



April 3, 1960 - October 16, 2020



Mr. James Darryl Fulton was born April 3, 1960 in Stokes County, NC to James Tony Fulton and Margaret Geraldine Hairston Fulton. He was called home on Friday evening on October 16, 2020 in Forsyth County, NC.



He attended Stokes County Schools and graduated from South Stokes High School in 1978. Darryl was also a graduate of Atlanta Christian College in Wilson, North Carolina. He worked in several job capacities before going into the hotel business, where he later obtained ownership of Wingate Hotel Downtown, Winston-Salem, NC.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Geraldine Fulton; grandparents, Erne and Patricia Hairston and Shag and Odessa Fulton; aunts, Alamae, Mable (Manuel) Johnson, Francis (George) Hairston.



He leaves to cherish his memories his father, James Tony Fulton; one brother, Rodney Fulton (Sarah); niece, Reanna Tori Daughtry (Shawn); nephews, Jared D. Fulton, Brandon J. Fulp; great-niece, Peighton and nephew Triston, Kealen Fulp, Carter Fulton and Jaycee Daughtry. With a host of other relatives and friends.



Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fair View Cemetery, in Walnut Cove, NC. Walk through will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove, NC. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.