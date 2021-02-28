Harris, Dave Bennett
May 23, 1948 - February 19, 2021
Dave Bennett Harris—a man with a scholar's mind, passion for motorcycles, and need for speed—passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Winston Salem, NC, on Friday, February 19, 2021. His wife of 40 years, Lynda, and two children were at his bedside throughout. He was 72. A stay-at-home-dad for six years, Dave raised son Dylan and daughter Julia during their toddler stages and had the distinction of being the first and only member of the Clemmons West Babysitting Co-op to have a profile written about him in the Clemmons Courier. The only child of Dorothy (Brehmer) and Philip Allen Harris, a postal worker, Dave was born May 23, 1948 in Danville, VA. After graduating from Thomas Edison High School, he attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, majoring in economics. In 1968, he left GMU near the end of his senior year to enlist in the US Army and served two tours in Vietnam, receiving the Vietnam Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal and an Oak Leaf Cluster. Much later, he was classified disabled due to PTSD.
After his military service, Dave worked for Amtrak in Washington DC, where he met his future wife, Lynda Moore. They married on March 7, 1981 in the historic Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria, VA. Julia Marie was born in 1985, and—after the Harris' bought a home in Springfield—Dylan Bennett came along in 1990. Less than a year later, they moved to Clemmons, NC due to Lynda's job as a reservations agent with Piedmont Airlines. Dave was Equipment Utilization Manager when he left Amtrak after 17 years. A motorcycle enthusiast, he passed his extensive knowledge along to his son. He also spent many an evening brushing his daughter's long red hair. Once their children entered school, Dave served as shipping and receiving manager at Frisby Aerospace. He also worked for Roger Marion Automotive as a service writer. Well read, with an encyclopedic brain, Dave was also something of a scholar when it came to WW II. But speed was his obsession, experiencing speed and building the fastest, legal, street motorcycles possible. Unfortunately, Dave was forced to retired in 2013 due to PTSD. Predeceased by his parents, Dave is survived by his wife, Lynda Moore Harris of Clemmons, NC; daughter Julia Marie Harris (Tony Edgerton) of Winston Salem, and son Dylan Harris of Chattanooga, TN. A memorial service will be held March 3rd at 10:30am at Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home, 2849 Middlebrook Dr., Clemmons, NC. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.Masks are mandatory and social distancing suggested. Burial to follow at 1pm at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. James Dugan and the staff at Novant Hematology and Cancer Clinic, especially Jamie, Kim and Joi, as well as to Dave's outstanding nurse on 9West, Ellen. We are equally grateful to Dr. Bipin Savani and Nurse Practioners Hava Fife and Rachael Hammers at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Stem Cell Transplant Center in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of Dave Harris to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
), PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. All pray that a cure will be found for daughter Julia Marie who contracted Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in 2018. The family also requests that people consider becoming a Bone Marrow Donor via Be The Match Foundation (Donate Marrow or Blood Stem Cells | Be The Match). Donations to that organization and inquires on how to become a donor can be made thru BTMF, NW 5948, PO Box 1450, Minneapolis, MN 55485.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.