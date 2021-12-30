Folmar, David Paul, Sr.
March 24, 1937 - December 26, 2021
ADVANCE — Mr. David Paul Folmar, Sr., 84, of Baltimore Road, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
He was born on March 24, 1937, in Lycoming County, PA, to the late David Ledbetter Folmar and Reba Estella Ayers.
Mr. Folmar served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a military pilot in Vietnam and worked as a commercial airline pilot for 30 years, beginning his career with Piedmont Airlines. He was very devoted to his family, and always supported them in their endeavors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father who raised him, Paul Leonard Buss; and two sisters, Carol and Jean.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sue Browder Folmar, of the home; three children, David Paul Folmar, Jr. (Sarah) of Brown Summit, John Andrew Folmar (Keri) of Dubai, and Linda Folmar Plitt (Will) of Advance; 12 grandchildren, Bailey Beatty (Josh), David Paul Folmar, III, Alexandra Brown (Marshall), Abigail Plitt, Paige Folmar, Ruth Folmar, Chloe Folmar, Braxton Richard Folmar, Charles Plitt, III, Andrew Folmar, Wesley Folmar, and Anna Folmar; a sister, Lainie Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, in Salisbury National Cemetery, with military honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.