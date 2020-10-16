Martin, David Francis
David Francis Martin, 62, of Marion, North Carolina and formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at his residence on the night of Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1958 in Jacksonville, NC and raised in New Port, RI, by the late Joseph Martin and Dorothy Conroy Martin.
Known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, "Uncle Dave" had a smile and laugh that could light up the room. He enjoyed fishing and grilling. Aside from his family, his greatest accomplishment was the founding of Recovery Ventures, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. He will forever be loved and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Lori Perla.
Survivors include his wife, Robyn Jenkins Martin; two children, Jessica "Buzz" Blackburn (Eric) and Alyssa "Wiggles" Wisecarver (Keith); three grandchildren, Alexus and Martin Blackburn and Aaliyah Wisecarver; and two siblings, Kathy Sanders (Bob) and Danny Martin. Two beloved uncles, Joe Conroy (Jackie), Jack Conroy (Kathy) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.