David Glenn Walker
1952 - 2020
Walker, David Glenn

January 22, 1952 - October 9, 2020

Mr. David Glenn Walker, 68, born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on January 22, 1952, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. David is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janie Manning Walker, of Winston-Salem; his son, Cale Aaron Walker and wife Jenna, his daughter, Carly Nicole Walker, and her fiancé, Brendan Kelly; two grandchildren, Sophia Lynn, and Marley Grace; mother, Mary Decker Walker of Winston-Salem; sister Deborah Lashmit and husband Billy Lashmit; sister Annette Walker of Jacksonville, Florida; sister Scherrie Vogler and husband David Vogler. David was preceded in death by his father, Charles Glenn Walker and brother, William Ray Walker. David was an HVAC Service Technician for over forty years in the Winston-Salem area. His knowledge and expertise in many areas will long but be forgotten. A graveside memorial will be held at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Second Harvest Food Bank for memorial contributions. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
