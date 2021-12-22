Hall, David Lee
April 9, 1950 - December 20, 2021
David Lee Hall, 71, passed away early Monday morning, December 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
David was born on April 9, 1950 in Stokes County to the late Roscoe A. and Sarah Fulk Hall. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco with 37 years of service.
David was a member at Friendship Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, building and grounds committee, Sunday School Teacher, and he was the cemetery chairman. He loved working and staying busy.
David enjoyed driving his lawn mower and his tractor.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald G. Hall; sister, JoAnn E. Hall; and his mother and father-in-law, Mary Turpin and Coy Morefield.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sue Morefield Hall; son, Michael David Hall; sister, Cathy Newsome (Kenny); brother, Bobby Hall (Jennie); and several nieces and nephews.
There will be an 11:00 am funeral service held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Gerald Jones and Dr. Cecil Cave officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hall will lie in state on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 2 – 5 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
The family requests that social distancing be observed and facial coverings be worn.
Memorials may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: In C/O Joey Stewart, 2626 Piney Mountain Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.