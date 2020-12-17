Menu
David Roberson Hemrick
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Hemrick, David Roberson

May 30, 1943 - December 13, 2020

David Roberson Hemrick, 77, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home. He was born May 30, 1943 in Surry County to the late Raymond and Edna Hemrick of Mt. Airy, NC. He was born and raised in Mt. Airy then moved to Clemmons over 47 years ago and that is where he established his roots. David retired from Stroh's Brewery with 30 years of service. He was a lifeguard for many years and oversaw the pool for his townhome community. He was a competitive ping pong, bowler and pool player, and has won many, many trophies from all three. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, enjoyed Nascar racing, and loved visiting with all his friends at Mossy's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ray, Gary and Pete Hemrick. He is survived by two sons, Mark (Karrie) Hemrick of Pfafftown and Chris (Lara) Hemrick of Denver, NC; daughter, Brooke Parrish of Clemmons; 5 grandchildren, Jesse, Jon, Austin, Tess and Tate; nieces, Lee and Edie. The family will hold a graveside service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC, Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1 pm with Rev. Doug Klein officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's honor may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, 419 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
Clemmons, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.