Hotvedt, David Henry
January 16, 1936 - October 19, 2020
Mr. David Henry "Dave" Hotvedt, 84, of Winston-Salem, was called home to his Lord and Savior Monday, October 19, 2020. Dave was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Olaf and Ragna (Grandahl) Hotvedt on January 16, 1936. He was the youngest of seven children. Dave served his country as a Staff Sargent with the US Army. After the service, he became a Union Carpenter by trade. He was an avid artist, woodworker and musician. Dave always had a smile on his face and a strong handshake. He was a member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Winston Salem, NC where he served in many positions. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Olaf and Oscar, and two sisters, Gertrude and Martha. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Becht) Hotvedt, his son David Hotvedt (Valerie), daughter, Elise Gmuca (Ed), grandchildren, Marc Gmuca, Erica Hotvedt, Sam Gmuca (Katy), Ryan Mason (Brittany), great grandchildren, Elijah, Micah, and Bella, his brothers, Paul Hotvedt and Robert Hotvedt (Cindy) and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1355 Jonestown Road, Winston Salem, NC 27103, The Alzheimer's Association
of Western Carolina, 4600 Park Rd, STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209, or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
