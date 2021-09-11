Hess, David Martin
December 1, 1952 - September 9, 2021
Hess
YADKINVILLE - Mr. David Martin Hess, 68, of Haire Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC. He was born December 1, 1952 in Rowan County to the late Elmore "BucK" and Addie Mae Martin Hess. Mr. Hess was a 1978 Graduate of Catawba College and worked for several years in sales with the machine tool manufacturing industry. He was District Manager from 1990-1996 with Unisorb Inst. Tech., Sales Engineer from 1997-2011 with DTF Machine Tools, Sales Engineer from 2011-2013 with Dominion Air Machinery, and retired as Territory Manager 2013-2019 with Crotts & Saunders, LLC. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandfather to his family. He enjoyed traveling with them on vacation, along with smoking and grilling ribs or brisket to eat. Mr. Hess was a good friend, shooting partner, avid fisherman, that loved animals and all of nature. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son, Nathaniel David Hess. Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Janice Dixon Hess, of the home; his sons, Scott Hess of Charlotte, Jason Hess of Salisbury; step-sons, Jason Surratt and wife, Catherine of Indian Trails, NC, Jeremy Surratt of Yadkinville; 2 grandchildren, Owen and Emily Surratt; his former wife, Ann Menius Hess of Salisbury; his 4 dogs including his favorite, Bella Dee; and a silly cat. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Yadkin County Humane Society, PO Box 1652, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Hess family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 11, 2021.