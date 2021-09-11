Menu
David Martin Hess
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Hess, David Martin

December 1, 1952 - September 9, 2021

Hess

YADKINVILLE - Mr. David Martin Hess, 68, of Haire Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC. He was born December 1, 1952 in Rowan County to the late Elmore "BucK" and Addie Mae Martin Hess. Mr. Hess was a 1978 Graduate of Catawba College and worked for several years in sales with the machine tool manufacturing industry. He was District Manager from 1990-1996 with Unisorb Inst. Tech., Sales Engineer from 1997-2011 with DTF Machine Tools, Sales Engineer from 2011-2013 with Dominion Air Machinery, and retired as Territory Manager 2013-2019 with Crotts & Saunders, LLC. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandfather to his family. He enjoyed traveling with them on vacation, along with smoking and grilling ribs or brisket to eat. Mr. Hess was a good friend, shooting partner, avid fisherman, that loved animals and all of nature. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son, Nathaniel David Hess. Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Janice Dixon Hess, of the home; his sons, Scott Hess of Charlotte, Jason Hess of Salisbury; step-sons, Jason Surratt and wife, Catherine of Indian Trails, NC, Jeremy Surratt of Yadkinville; 2 grandchildren, Owen and Emily Surratt; his former wife, Ann Menius Hess of Salisbury; his 4 dogs including his favorite, Bella Dee; and a silly cat. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Yadkin County Humane Society, PO Box 1652, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Hess family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan I love you and David just like my mom and dad we have had alot of good times laugh alot together he was a daddy to me I'm praying God wraps his arms around you and holds you tight throw all this I will see you soon
Rita Swaim
September 15, 2021
To the Family of David: David and I grew up together and were childhood friends on Faith Road. I am so sorry for your loss and know that David is with our Lord Jesus Christ in his Kingdom. RIP my Friend.
Jeff and Mita Powlas
Friend
September 15, 2021
David was a patient mentor, co-worker, and friend. I wish his family and friends peace in this difficult time. Godspeed, good sir.
Luke Kohler
Coworker
September 13, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Nancy Harrison Todd
Classmate
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about David. John and I enjoyed our visits to see you both. Thinking of you and your family.
wanda kenny
Friend
September 11, 2021
I was involved with David for years in the machining industry. Great guy! So sorry to hear of his passing.
Greg Bedsaul
September 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ann Chamberlain
Friend
September 10, 2021
Janice, so sorry for your loss. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janice Simmons Carroll
Classmate
September 10, 2021
Jan so sorry to hear of David’s passing he was always a sweet and a kind person. I pray the Lord holds you close. We will be praying for you all.
Angie & David Bell
Friend
September 10, 2021
