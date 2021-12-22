Hinkle, David Raymond
September 16, 1929 - December 18, 2021
David Raymond Hinkle, age 92, died December 18, 2021 at Homestead Hills Assisted Living in Winston-Salem of natural causes. Dave was born in Winston-Salem, NC on Sept. 16, 1929 to David Raymond Hinkle, Sr. and Rebekah Byerly Hinkle. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC with a math major, then continued on to obtain a degree in Dentistry Science and later, Orthodontia. He was a dentist in the Army for several years and later ran a successful orthodontic practice in Winston-Salem and created beautiful smiles all over town. He was a beloved son, brother, friend and wonderful 'Unc'. Blessed with a wry wit, generous spirit and humble demeanor, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends he held so dear. Go now your soul to a higher place, dear one, rest in peace after a life lived in simple grace. Dave was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Stoney G. Hinkle and Daniel B. Hinkle, and a sister, Rebekah Hinkle Jones; a niece, Laura H. DeBusk, and three nephews, Fred R. Butner, David H. Carmichael and David E. Butner. He is survived by a sister, Marty Butner Covington of Cary, NC; a sister-in-law, Rita R. Hinkle of Plano, TX; three nieces, Morgan R. Hinkle of San Diego, CA, Makayla E. Carmichael of Winston-Salem, NC and Tanya H. Bruzek (Dan) of Denver, NC; two nephews, Blain B. Butner (Peg) of Arlington, VA and Michael R. Hinkle (Michelle) of Cary, NC; two great-nieces, Sarah T. Butner of Frederick, MD and Sarah D. Caron (Ryan) of Ottawa, Canada, as well as many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem, followed by the interment of ashes in the Lexington City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any of the following: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; The Rev. Anthony Jacob Henckel Family National Association, Inc., c/o J. Robert Moore, P.O. Box 1399, New Market, VA 22844-1399; Miracles In Sight, 3900 Westpoint Blvd., Suite F, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to a charity of the donor's choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.