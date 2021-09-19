David William Lee, Jr. was born September 29, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late David W. Lee, Sr. and Fannie R. Lee. David transitioned to Heaven on September 12, 2021, at MUSC Health, previously known as Providence Hospital, in Columbia, SC. He was a 1966 gradaute of Atkins High School and a 1971 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. David was a US Army specialist, stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. He worked for the City of Columbia, SC and was an Educator in the Richland County District One for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 49 years: Lou Wanda Frances Lee: a daughter, Demisha W. Lee (Mark Robinson) of Evanston, ILL; son, David W. Lee III (Kathryn Bebis) of Norton, MA: three grandchildren, who were the apple of his apple of his eye, Madison and Vanessa Lee, and Zackary Robinson; a sister, Dorothy Lee Eldridge; aunt, Shirley Bynum; a special cousin, Dr. Shan D. Bynum; nephews, Darreyl and Michael Eldridge and cousin, Rick Byrd, all of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of other faniy members and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Leevy Funeral Home, Columbia, SC. The arrangements are incomplete.
I worked with David at Crayton, one of a kind, truly loved kids.... And they knew it!
I can see his smiling face and that twinkle in his eye!
Peace and love to his family... that he cherished so!
Suzy Parrott Madden
Work
September 25, 2021
Mr Lee was my gym teacher at rosewood back in the 80s. Man did he ever let us just clobber each other with dodge balls! He was witty and kind and he didn´t forget a face! Much love to his family and many thanks for lending him to all of us Richland kids.
Caroline Fields (Sigmon)
School
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Lee was such a special person who touched so many lives. Woodlland Park will always by a favorite childhood place becasue of him. This world has lost a true angel on earth. I am so thankful for having known him. I pray that your family will make it through this tough loss knowing that he was loved by so many. You all are in my prayers and I know that he smiling down upon all of us.
Amber Brazell
Friend
September 24, 2021
MY CONDOLENCES TO THE LEE FAMILY, FROM THE CLASS OF 1966 ATKINS HIGH SCHOOL WINSTON SALEM, NC.....RIP DAVID....
HERBERT ALLEN
September 20, 2021
To know this man is a great honor and privilege. Not only he is a father, mentor,teacher, but he is a savior. David Lee is loved, missed and well respected. To his family, my family. I am truly saddened and send my most amplified love to you all. Love you Mama Steen #WebberSchool