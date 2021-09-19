Lee, David



September 29, 1947 - September 12, 2021



David William Lee, Jr. was born September 29, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late David W. Lee, Sr. and Fannie R. Lee. David transitioned to Heaven on September 12, 2021, at MUSC Health, previously known as Providence Hospital, in Columbia, SC. He was a 1966 gradaute of Atkins High School and a 1971 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. David was a US Army specialist, stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. He worked for the City of Columbia, SC and was an Educator in the Richland County District One for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 49 years: Lou Wanda Frances Lee: a daughter, Demisha W. Lee (Mark Robinson) of Evanston, ILL; son, David W. Lee III (Kathryn Bebis) of Norton, MA: three grandchildren, who were the apple of his apple of his eye, Madison and Vanessa Lee, and Zackary Robinson; a sister, Dorothy Lee Eldridge; aunt, Shirley Bynum; a special cousin, Dr. Shan D. Bynum; nephews, Darreyl and Michael Eldridge and cousin, Rick Byrd, all of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of other faniy members and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Leevy Funeral Home, Columbia, SC. The arrangements are incomplete.



Leevy Funeral Home



1831 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.