Mabe, David
September 5, 1942 - June 1, 2021
David Alton Mabe, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at North View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel and other times at the residence.
David was born September 5, 1942, in Stokes County, to the late Walter Spotwood and Ruth Emma Bondurant Mabe. He attended Snow Hill United Methodist Church. He was a farmer and enjoyed raising tobacco. He was also a truck driver and owned/operated a fertilizer/chemical/seed business for more than 50 years. He had a life-long love of airplanes and piloted his own plane in his earlier years. One of his greatest joys was inviting the entire community for his yearly Halloween parties.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Jean Mabe (February, 2021) and brothers, Roger, Larry Wayne, and Travis Mabe.
Survivors include a son, Mickey Mabe (Karen); daughters, Wendy Richardson (Lee) and Vickie Mabe; a brother, Donald Gray Mabe; sisters, Joyce Spencer, Carol Jean Scott (Wayne), and Doreen Mabe; grandchildren, Thomas Mabe (Paula), Landon and Lydia Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Izaiah and Ember Mabe and Wyatt Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to North View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tammie Lawson, 1572 North View Church Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.