Montgomery, Jr., David Peden
January 12, 1936 - October 3, 2021
Mr. David Peden Montgomery, Jr. of Bermuda Run, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born January 12, 1936 in Charleston, S.C. to the late David Peden Montgomery and Mae Pieper Montgomery. He served in the US Navy and had retired with 36 years of service as Vice President Engineering with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
He is survived by his wife, Molly D. Montgomery of the home; one daughter, Kimberly M. Edwards (David Edwards); one son, David P. "Trey" Montgomery, III; two grandsons, Erik Edwards of Norfolk, VA. and Ryan Edwards of Athens, GA. and one brother Henry Montgomery of Austin, TX.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Augsburg Lutheran Church by Pastor Paul Wollner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Augsburg Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
