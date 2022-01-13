David Son, I’m forever grateful that God gave you the opportunity to come home for a week and visit Pops and me. Love engulfed that structure every time, the minute you pulled up. The twinkle in your dad’s eyes, the deep dimples in his cheeks and the smile from ear to ear was the purest of love he has in his heart for you. The hug and tears between you two the minute you embraced walking in the door will forever be felt there. Our chats at the counter, our dinners, watching Family Feud together and all the laughter will be missed. It’s unbearable to fathom your physical presence is no more but your spirit will forever fill your Myrtle Beach home. Your flip flops will stay on the porch as a reminder how much you loved the beach. A part of you will be with us for all the days of our life.



I don’t want to let go but .



Lastly, thank you from my humbled heart for speaking so highly of me to your mom’s side of the family. They shared that as I met them all for the first time yesterday and words could never express my appreciation for that. I’m thankful they all knew just how dearly I loved and cherished you as a son.



My David Son , may the last earthly hug shared between us become the comfort and protection we need so dearly from you for years to come. You made life brighter, and I’ll miss our speaker phone calls and gut busting conversations between Pops, you and me.



I could go on and on and never run out of things to say because I just don’t want to let you go.



May you smile down on us everyday and as we look up we know you are in Heaven where you belong.

Julie Peace January 14, 2022