January 20, 2022
Family dinners with my seafood lovers
Julie Peace
January 14, 2022
David Son, I’m forever grateful that God gave you the opportunity to come home for a week and visit Pops and me. Love engulfed that structure every time, the minute you pulled up. The twinkle in your dad’s eyes, the deep dimples in his cheeks and the smile from ear to ear was the purest of love he has in his heart for you. The hug and tears between you two the minute you embraced walking in the door will forever be felt there. Our chats at the counter, our dinners, watching Family Feud together and all the laughter will be missed. It’s unbearable to fathom your physical presence is no more but your spirit will forever fill your Myrtle Beach home. Your flip flops will stay on the porch as a reminder how much you loved the beach. A part of you will be with us for all the days of our life.
I don’t want to let go but .
Lastly, thank you from my humbled heart for speaking so highly of me to your mom’s side of the family. They shared that as I met them all for the first time yesterday and words could never express my appreciation for that. I’m thankful they all knew just how dearly I loved and cherished you as a son.
My David Son , may the last earthly hug shared between us become the comfort and protection we need so dearly from you for years to come. You made life brighter, and I’ll miss our speaker phone calls and gut busting conversations between Pops, you and me.
I could go on and on and never run out of things to say because I just don’t want to let you go.
May you smile down on us everyday and as we look up we know you are in Heaven where you belong.
Julie Peace
January 14, 2022
Ms. Sharon,
My heart truly aches for you and I pray in the days, times, moments and years ahead, the love of our Lord and Savior will comfort you. May David’s wonderful smile and sense of humor live long in all those that knew him. I love you always and will keep you in my prayers.
Love, Crystal Gadberry and sons
Crystal Gadberry
Friend
January 14, 2022
Sharon I was so sorry to see that you had lost David. Prayers for you in the coming weeks ahead
carlene davis
January 14, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Victoria Johnson
January 13, 2022
The loss 0f a child is almost too painful to bear, but somehow you must find the strength to go on. Remember David's smile, his love of family and friends, but most of all, remember his life. In these images, you will find that strength and peace will follow.
Loretta Moore
Family
January 12, 2022
To David’s family and all who loved him, especially my Robin, we were saddened to hear of the transition of your precious David, the Lord’s servant. Our hearts are broken for you at this time of your bereavement and grief. We are praying that God gives you his peace that surpasses understanding. And soon you will see His rainbow and remember that his promise to “never leave you or forsake you.”
Charles & Sallie Powell
Friend
January 12, 2022
My BabyBoy...what am I going to do without you? Who is going to tell weird jokes that I usually did not get but would laugh because it's you. I have adored you from the moment you came into the world. You always surrounded yourself with great people like Froggy and Greg. Thank you for sharing them with us. Always kind, considerate, patient, loving, super intelligent and a True Gentleman. We have a ton of great memories that I will hold close but know my heart will forever be empty without my Brother...my Bud.
Robin Stegall
Family
January 11, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your in my deepest thoughts and prayers. Love, the Fletcher family.
Ashley Fletcher
Friend
January 11, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss...we send love to you and the entire family The Russell Family
Lori Russell
Friend
January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
David Son, as I call you. I am honored to call you son and you call me Momma Jewel. I couldn’t have loved you more if my blood ran through your veins. I’m truly humbled by you. You brought laughter, love and joy in our lives. I’ll miss your smile, your genuine heart, your loving spirit, texts, calls and visits. I thank God for you. The bond we shared and heaven knows I’ll miss you terribly. My heart aches and my eyes weep. I find comfort in knowing I will see your beautiful face again. I’ll never break my promise to you. Pops is in loving hands just as we know you are in the arms our Our God. Watch over us son . Until we hug again.