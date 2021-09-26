Polzien, David



August 19, 1949 - September 16, 2021



David Edward Polzien of Wake Forest, NC passed away from cancer on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the William M. Dunlap Hospice Home in Raleigh. He was 72 years old.



He was born on August 19, 1949 in Houghton Lake Heights, MI to Edwin Polzien and Marian Polzien (nee North). He was the oldest of five brothers.



David graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1971 and received his Master's from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1972-78, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He served as a line officer on the USS Basilone, and later worked as an instructor at the Department of Defense Computer Institute.



He lived with his family in Winston-Salem from 1978 until 2017, when he relocated to Wake Forest. He was an Elder at Fries Memorial Moravian Church for many years. He retired from GMAC Insurance in 2014 after a long career as an IT Director and Manager.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jay; children, Leslie Polzien (Peter Hansma) and Alex; grandsons, Asher and Julian; and brothers, Dan (Paulette), Dennis (Joan), Daryle (Gladys), and Doug (Joanne); and many nieces and nephews.



David is remembered as a kind, humble father and friend, who was always quick with a joke. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



There is no memorial service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, NC or Homes For Our Troops.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.