David Edward Polzien of Wake Forest, NC passed away from cancer on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the William M. Dunlap Hospice Home in Raleigh. He was 72 years old.
He was born on August 19, 1949 in Houghton Lake Heights, MI to Edwin Polzien and Marian Polzien (nee North). He was the oldest of five brothers.
David graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1971 and received his Master's from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1972-78, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He served as a line officer on the USS Basilone, and later worked as an instructor at the Department of Defense Computer Institute.
He lived with his family in Winston-Salem from 1978 until 2017, when he relocated to Wake Forest. He was an Elder at Fries Memorial Moravian Church for many years. He retired from GMAC Insurance in 2014 after a long career as an IT Director and Manager.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jay; children, Leslie Polzien (Peter Hansma) and Alex; grandsons, Asher and Julian; and brothers, Dan (Paulette), Dennis (Joan), Daryle (Gladys), and Doug (Joanne); and many nieces and nephews.
David is remembered as a kind, humble father and friend, who was always quick with a joke. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
There is no memorial service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, NC or Homes For Our Troops.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Dave was a great classmate (USNA `71), shipmate, wedding groomsman, and cherished friend. "Zener" (his Navy nickname) relieved me as anti submarine officer on USS Basilone. Dave will be forever be remembered by all those who were lucky enough to know him. God bless .
John Sagi
November 6, 2021
We just learned of Dave's passing today. We are very sorry for your loss. Although we did not know him well, he made a wonderful impression on us.
Kristin Eckart
October 20, 2021
Memory was his quick joke he would come up with at work, always at the right time. Very much respect as he was a great manager who actually cared for his subordinates. Vsad to hear this. Was hoping to see him after move from WS....prayers to wife and family.
Stephen R Pritchett
September 27, 2021
Jay, I´m so sorry to hear about your husband passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Diana Borgstrom
September 26, 2021
We were so sorry to read about David. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
June and Rick Grogan
September 26, 2021
Jay - I'm so sorry to see this. Dave was such a good guy & I always loved his quick wit and ability to make anything into a pun. I know you'll keep him alive in your heart with all the good memories. You're in Karen's and my thoughts. Gerry